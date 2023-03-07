Jefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Gea at "hold" with a price target of 42 euros after fourth-quarter figures. The equipment maker's orders were three percent above expectations, analyst Rizk Maidi wrote in a first reaction on Tuesday. After a pause in the third quarter, there were large orders again in the final quarter of 2022, he added. Meanwhile, the outlook was cautious./bek/gl

