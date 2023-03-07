Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:19:52 2023-03-07 am EST
42.14 EUR   +0.43%
04:59aJefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros
DP
04:56aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
04:35aGEA GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros

03/07/2023 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Gea at "hold" with a price target of 42 euros after fourth-quarter figures. The equipment maker's orders were three percent above expectations, analyst Rizk Maidi wrote in a first reaction on Tuesday. After a pause in the third quarter, there were large orders again in the final quarter of 2022, he added. Meanwhile, the outlook was cautious./bek/gl

Publication of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 02:57 / ET First disclosure of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 02:57 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about GEA GROUP AG
04:59aJefferies leaves Gea Group at 'Hold' - Target 42 euros
DP
04:56aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
04:35aGEA GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04:08aGea exceeds profit target and increases dividend - share price rises
DP
03:33aGea : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:26aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:13aGea : Press release Annual Report 2022
PU
01:53aPlant manufacturer Gea exceeds profit target - dividend increases
DP
01:32aGEA exceeds upgraded targets for 2022 and proposes higher dividend
EQ
02/28GEA GROUP : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 115 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2022 330 M 353 M 353 M
Net cash 2022 211 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 7 248 M 7 742 M 7 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 286
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,96 €
Average target price 40,68 €
Spread / Average Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG9.84%7 742
ATLAS COPCO AB1.79%56 129
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.88%46 157
FANUC CORPORATION21.07%33 597
SANDVIK AB18.10%26 572
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.82%24 083