Low environmental impact coupled with a clever use of energy: GEA supplies Licharz with modern solution for exhaust air purification

GEA supplied its customer Licharz with a new wet scrubber system. (Photo: GEA)

The new exhaust air treatment system is adapted to the specific high environmental requirements at the Buchholz site in Germany. With GEA and Licharz, two competent partners have proverbially sought and found each other for this project. GEA has been successfully developing solutions for the prevention and reduction of air pollution for over 100 years. The aim is to control emissions and improve air quality worldwide. In addition to emission control solutions for large, multi-polluting industries such as steel and iron, non-ferrous metals, cement and glass, GEA supports the chemical industry in finding individual solutions to reduce air pollution.

The wet scrubbing plant that has now been put into operation washes the caprolactam mist that is produced during the manufacture of semi-finished products and technical components from polyamides. Engineering plastics made of polyamide (PA) are innovative substitutes for metals because they are wear-resistant, have a low coefficient of friction and are easy to machine. They are therefore an ideal base material for various components in in mechanical and plant engineering.

To balance efficient production, use of energy and environmental protection, GEA recommended Licharz a Zero Liquid Discharge solution. This solution treats the scrubber water and recovers the caprolactam by thermal concentration. The heating medium for the evaporation plant uses existing heat from the thermal oil system of the production plant.