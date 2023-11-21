EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.11.2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 Nov 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
172331076


Language: English
