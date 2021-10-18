Only performance counts: GEA raises the bar for heat pumps to +95 °C

"Heat accounts for more than half of the global total final energy consumption. Despite best efforts, today it is still mainly produced using fossil fuels. If we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, we need a real game changer. When it comes to decarbonizing heat, heat pump technology with its proven track record is just that. Using heat pumps to cool our warming planet makes a lot of sense", says Kai Becker, CEO of GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

"Our heat pumps are a future-proof solution that can help companies", says Thomas Lergenmüller, Product Manager Heat Pumps at GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. He explains, "Future-proofed not only in terms of stricter environmental guidelines and ecological requirements, but also in terms of economic aspects. " Well planned, Thomas Lergenmüller says, an efficient heat pump can immediately save on operating costs compared to conventional heating systems. This doesn't even take into account rising CO 2 taxes or the significant increase in fossil fuel costs.