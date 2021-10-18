Log in
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/18 05:31:23 am
40.305 EUR   -0.11%
ONLY PERFORMANCE COUNTS : GEA raises the bar for heat pumps to +95 °C
PU
GEA GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
GEA : engineers new separator skid for the Indian dairy industry
PU
Only performance counts: GEA raises the bar for heat pumps to +95 °C

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
"Heat accounts for more than half of the global total final energy consumption. Despite best efforts, today it is still mainly produced using fossil fuels. If we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, we need a real game changer. When it comes to decarbonizing heat, heat pump technology with its proven track record is just that. Using heat pumps to cool our warming planet makes a lot of sense", says Kai Becker, CEO of GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

"Our heat pumps are a future-proof solution that can help companies", says Thomas Lergenmüller, Product Manager Heat Pumps at GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. He explains, "Future-proofed not only in terms of stricter environmental guidelines and ecological requirements, but also in terms of economic aspects. " Well planned, Thomas Lergenmüller says, an efficient heat pump can immediately save on operating costs compared to conventional heating systems. This doesn't even take into account rising CO2 taxes or the significant increase in fossil fuel costs.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 4 764 M 5 513 M 5 513 M
Net income 2021 266 M 308 M 308 M
Net cash 2021 208 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 7 249 M 8 410 M 8 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 212
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 40,35 €
Average target price 40,40 €
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Helmrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG37.81%8 410
ATLAS COPCO AB32.04%74 858
FANUC CORPORATION-3.29%41 204
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.38%38 466
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.69%36 687
SANDVIK AB5.46%30 929