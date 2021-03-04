PRESS RELEASE: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA -2

Cash flow from operating activities 717.8 483.2 48.6 Cash flow from investing activities -92.2 -141.0 34.6 Free cash flow 625.6 342.2 82.8 Net assets Net working capital (reporting date) 366.8 682.0 -46.2 as % of revenue (LTM) 7.9 14.0 - Capital employed (reporting date) 1,642.0 2,141.1 -23.3 Equity 1,921.4 2,090.1 -8.1 Equity ratio in % 33.8 36.6 - Leverage^2 -0.9 x -0.1 x - Net liquidity (+)/Net debt (-) 402.3 28.4 > 100 GEA Shares Earnings per share (EUR) 0.54 -0.95 - Earnings per share before restructuring measures (EUR) 1.03 0.98 5.1 Market capitalization (EUR billion; reporting date) 5.3 5.3 -0.7 Employees (FTE; reporting date) 18,232 18,490 -1.4 Total workforce (FTE; reporting date) 19,268 20,075 -4.0 1) Capital employed excluding goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 1999 (average of the last 4 quarters). 2) Total net debt/cons. EBITDA based on frozen GAAP (covenant concept).

Corporate Media and Press: Marc Pönitz Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500 marc.poenitz@gea.com

About GEA GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX^(R) Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

Contact: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081 Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087 gea.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0 Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087 E-mail: ir@gea.com Internet: www.gea.com ISIN: DE0006602006 WKN: 660200 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1172864 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1172864 2021-03-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)