GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
PRESS RELEASE: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA -2-

03/04/2021 | 01:32am EST
Cash flow from operating activities                                                         717.8       483.2      48.6 
Cash flow from investing activities                                                         -92.2      -141.0      34.6 
Free cash flow                                                                              625.6       342.2      82.8 
Net assets 
Net working capital (reporting date)                                                        366.8       682.0     -46.2 
as % of revenue (LTM)                                                                         7.9        14.0         - 
Capital employed (reporting date)                                                         1,642.0     2,141.1     -23.3 
Equity                                                                                    1,921.4     2,090.1      -8.1 
Equity ratio in %                                                                            33.8        36.6         - 
Leverage^2                                                                                 -0.9 x      -0.1 x         - 
Net liquidity (+)/Net debt (-)                                                              402.3        28.4     > 100 
GEA Shares 
Earnings per share (EUR)                                                                     0.54       -0.95         - 
Earnings per share before restructuring measures (EUR)                                       1.03        0.98       5.1 
Market capitalization (EUR billion; reporting date)                                           5.3         5.3      -0.7 
Employees (FTE; reporting date)                                                            18,232      18,490      -1.4 
Total workforce (FTE; reporting date)                                                      19,268      20,075      -4.0 
1) Capital employed excluding goodwill from the acquisition of the former GEA AG by former Metallgesellschaft AG in 
1999 (average of the last 4 quarters). 
2) Total net debt/cons. EBITDA based on frozen GAAP (covenant concept).

Corporate Media and Press: Marc Pönitz Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500 marc.poenitz@gea.com

About GEA GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX^(R) Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

Contact: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081 Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087 gea.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 
              Peter-Müller-Straße 12 
              40468 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 9136-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 9136-31087 
E-mail:       ir@gea.com 
Internet:     www.gea.com 
ISIN:         DE0006602006 
WKN:          660200 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial 
              Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1172864 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172864 2021-03-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

DAX 0.29% 14080.03 Delayed Quote.2.63%
GEA GROUP AG 3.49% 30.28 Delayed Quote.3.42%
MDAX -0.63% 31561.87 Delayed Quote.2.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 672 M 5 632 M 5 632 M
Net income 2020 159 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2020 20,5 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 5 465 M 6 600 M 6 588 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 248
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,42 €
Last Close Price 30,28 €
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG3.42%6 600
ATLAS COPCO AB19.02%69 091
FANUC CORPORATION5.38%48 167
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.24%38 204
SANDVIK AB15.20%34 637
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.87%29 841
