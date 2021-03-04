PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA significantly increases profitability in 2020 and expects revenue and earnings growth in 2021

Log in
03/04/2021 | 01:32am EST

03/04/2021 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA significantly increases profitability in 2020 and expects revenue and earnings growth 
in 2021 
2021-03-04 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
GEA significantly increases profitability in 2020 and expects revenue and earnings growth in 2021 
  . EBITDA before restructuring increased by 11.1% to EUR 532 million; margin improved by 170 basis points to 11.5% 
  . Revenue slightly down by 5.0% to EUR 4,635 million (2.6% decrease at constant exchange rates) 
  . Increase in ROCE by 650 basis points to 17.1% 
  . Proposal for stable dividend of EUR 0.85 per share 
  . 2021 guidance: slight organic growth in revenue; EBITDA before restructuring measures between EUR 530 million and 
    EUR 580 million, ROCE between 16 and 20% 
  . Mid-term targets to 2022 increased 
Düsseldorf, March 4, 2021 - In 2020, GEA further strengthened its operational results and its financial and net asset 
position in a highly challenging economic environment. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, both order intake (EUR 4,703 
million) and revenue (EUR 4,635 million) declined only slightly. EBITDA before restructuring measures (EUR 532 million) 
and ROCE (17.1 percent) increased substantially. Net liquidity also rose significantly, increasing by EUR 374 million 
to EUR 402 million. On this basis, GEA will propose a stable dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to its shareholders. The 
company expects increased revenue and earnings in 2021. 
"GEA came through a challenging 2020 very well. We delivered on our promises and in some cases even exceeded them," 
said Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA Group AG. "We increased profitability beyond our own ambitious expectations and 
sustainably improved key financial performance indicators. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic some of these already meet the 
mid-term 2022 financial targets we were aiming for. This proves, first and foremost, the stability of GEA's business 
model and, secondly, how early and effectively we implemented the right measures." 
Planned measures to improve efficiency successfully implemented 
Alongside the short-term measures to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the efficiency improvement 
projects launched in 2019 and their systematic implementation that made the most decisive contribution to GEA's 
positive performance in 2020. This included among others a reduction of roughly 800 FTEs in the workforce - including 
temporary workers - at the end of year 2020 relative to the headcount as of June 30, 2019 and procurement process 
optimization. GEA implemented additional strategic projects in the reporting year including the optimization of the 
production network and selling three subsidiaries: GEA Bock, Japy and Royal De Boer. 
Order intake and revenue robust despite pandemic 
Due to the pandemic, the Group order intake of EUR 4,703 million in 2020 was 4.6 percent below the 2019 level (EUR 
4,931 million). After adjusting for currency effects, the decrease was 2.2 percent. The company recorded shortfalls 
primarily in the Food and Beverage project business. By contrast, the trend in the Pharma, Chemical, Dairy Processing 
and Dairy Farming customer industries was positive. 
Revenue declined by 5.0 percent from EUR 4,880 million in 2019 to EUR 4,635 million in the year under review. Adjusted 
for currency effects, revenue in fiscal year 2020 was down 2.6 percent year on year. The expectation of a slight 
decline in revenue (at constant exchange rates) for the fiscal year was thus confirmed. Revenue was down in nearly all 
customer industries except Beverage and Chemical, which generated revenue growth. The Service business also showed 
slight growth with an upswing of 1.9 percent, adjusted for currency effects. Revenue share went up in 2020 from 32.3 
percent in the previous year to 33.6 percent. 
Profitability and efficiency significantly increased 
At EUR 532 million, EBITDA before restructuring measures was roughly 11 percent higher in 2020 than in the previous 
year (EUR 479 million), despite lower revenue. The EBITDA margin of 11.5 percent was nearly 170 basis points higher 
than in the previous year. GEA initially forecast EBITDA before restructuring measures of between EUR 430 million and 
EUR 480 million for the fiscal year. This expectation was increased in July and again in November, ultimately to more 
than EUR 500 million. GEA also met this guidance with EUR 542 million, adjusted for currency effects. 
The strong increase in return on capital employed (ROCE) from 10.6 percent in the previous year to 17.1 percent is due 
to the positive earnings performance and to the significantly lower capital employed. Here, too, the guidance was 
increased twice in the course of the year, from an initial 9.0 to 11.0 percent, to between 15.0 and 17.0 percent most 
recently. With a final ROCE figure of 17.1 percent, GEA even exceeded its increased guidance. 
Strict net working capital management and strong cash generation 
Net liquidity was EUR 402 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to EUR 28 million at the end of the previous year. 
Alongside the improved operating performance, this substantial increase in liquidity resulted from a sharp reduction in 
net working capital by EUR 266 million. The net working capital to revenue ratio was nearly halved in 2020 to 7.9 
percent (previous year: 14.0 percent). 
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 718 million in the reporting year, once again significantly 
exceeding the 2019 figure (EUR 483 million). Key factors here were the higher EBITDA and above all the reduction in net 
working capital already mentioned. 
Sustainability reporting expanded 
GEA stands by its dedication to climate action and sustainability, and even more so during the pandemic. As a global 
industrial technology leader committed to "engineering for a better world", GEA takes its global responsibilities 
seriously. This was confirmed in 2020 when the company was again awarded an "A-" score for its climate protection 
activities by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), which rigorously ranks companies on their environmental 
performance. And for the first time, GEA was rated for its actions on water security, earning an "A" score from CDP. 
Going forward, GEA will provide further transparency related to its sustainability commitments. To this end, the 
Company has again increased the level of information provided in its sustainability report, which will be released 
today as a stand-alone report for the first time. 
Proposal for stable dividend 
For fiscal year 2020, GEA intends to uphold its established dividend policy by proposing a stable dividend of EUR 0.85 
per share at the Annual General Meeting. In doing so, GEA is once again demonstrating that its shares are a reliable 
dividend-paying investment. 
Growth-focused guidance despite current challenges 
"We look towards the future with optimism. The measures we have taken are delivering results and our business model has 
proved stable, even during a global pandemic. This year, rather than resting on our laurels, we will continue to push 
ahead systematically. We are confident in GEA's continued growth potential which is why our mid-term 2022 financial 
targets are even more ambitious," explains Stefan Klebert. 
For fiscal year 2021, GEA expects slight organic growth in revenue, EBITDA before restructuring measures of between EUR 
530 million and EUR 580 million and ROCE of between 16 and 20 percent despite the ongoing pandemic situation. 
GEA is adjusting mid-term expectations for selected key performance indicators on which it made major progress last 
year. The EBITDA margin before restructuring measures is now anticipated to increase to a target range of between 12.5 
and 13.5 percent (previously 11.5 to 13.5 percent). GEA currently forecasts a net working capital to revenue ratio of 
between 8.0 and 10.0 percent by 2022 (previously 12.0 to 14.0 percent). 
Financial Key Figures of GEA 
                                                                                                                 Change 
(EUR million)                                                                                2020        2019      in % 
Results of operations 
Order intake                                                                              4,703.0     4,931.1      -4.6 
Book-to-bill ratio                                                                           1.01        1.01         - 
Order backlog                                                                             2,298.5     2,412.4      -4.7 
Revenue                                                                                   4,635.1     4,879.7      -5.0 
EBITDA before restructuring measures                                                        532.5       479.2      11.1 
as % of revenue                                                                              11.5         9.8         - 
EBITDA                                                                                      478.3       374.4      27.8 
EBIT before restructuring measures                                                          331.4       271.4      22.1 
as % of revenue                                                                               7.1         5.6         - 
EBIT                                                                                        221.2      -109.1         - 
EBT                                                                                         197.1      -125.5         - 
Profit for the period                                                                        96.8      -170.7         - 
ROCE in %^1                                                                                  17.1        10.6         - 
Financial position

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

