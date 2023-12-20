"Using GEA BetterBot AI opens up significant possibilities for working more efficiently," adds Christian Niederhagemann. "The chatbot can, for instance, be used by employees to provide swifter responses to customer service inquiries, receive support with job advertisements and request market intelligence data, or for social media and marketing activities."

"With generative AI solutions, companies can work more efficiently and with greater satisfaction", says Florian Deter, Managing Director, Microsoft Germany & General Manager Enterprise Commercial. "We enable companies like GEA to use artificial intelligence to help simplify processes, overcome silos and collaborate more inclusively to accelerate customer-centric innovation."

GEA BetterBot AI is continuously being fine-tuned and, looking ahead, will also be capable of responding to questions on a wide range of topics in different languages. Global rollout is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.