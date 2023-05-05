Plant manufacturer Gea becomes more optimistic for 2023 thanks to order boom

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After a strong first quarter, plant manufacturer Gea is setting the bar higher for the year. Thus, 2023 sales should increase by more than eight percent under its own steam, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Friday. Previously, the North Rhine-Westphalian company had expected organic growth of more than five percent.

Adjusted for costs for the Group restructuring, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) are now expected to reach the upper end of the still specified range of 730 to 790 million euros. The corresponding margin is expected to rise to at least 14 percent - instead of more than 13.8 percent as previously thought.

In the first quarter, Gea benefited in particular from brisk demand from the food and beverage industry and from the pharmaceutical sector. Order intake rose to a record of almost 1.6 billion euros. At the same time, sales increased by 12.8 (organic 13.9) percent year-on-year to around 1.3 billion euros.

Thanks in part to strong new business and increased services, operating profit rose even more sharply by a good 24 percent to 172 million euros. Below the line, Gea posted a profit of almost 82 million euros, compared with just over 72 million euros a year earlier./tav/mis