    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
43.05 EUR   +0.84%
Gea : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023
PU
Gea : raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter Press release
PU
Gea : Analyst presentation Q1 2023
PU
Plant manufacturer Gea becomes more optimistic for 2023 thanks to order boom

05/05/2023 | 01:44am EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After a strong first quarter, plant manufacturer Gea is setting the bar higher for the year. Thus, 2023 sales should increase by more than eight percent under its own steam, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Friday. Previously, the North Rhine-Westphalian company had expected organic growth of more than five percent.

Adjusted for costs for the Group restructuring, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) are now expected to reach the upper end of the still specified range of 730 to 790 million euros. The corresponding margin is expected to rise to at least 14 percent - instead of more than 13.8 percent as previously thought.

In the first quarter, Gea benefited in particular from brisk demand from the food and beverage industry and from the pharmaceutical sector. Order intake rose to a record of almost 1.6 billion euros. At the same time, sales increased by 12.8 (organic 13.9) percent year-on-year to around 1.3 billion euros.

Thanks in part to strong new business and increased services, operating profit rose even more sharply by a good 24 percent to 172 million euros. Below the line, Gea posted a profit of almost 82 million euros, compared with just over 72 million euros a year earlier./tav/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEA GROUP AG -0.95% 42.69 Delayed Quote.11.75%
MDAX -0.44% 27314.09 Delayed Quote.8.75%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 M 6 019 M 6 019 M
Net income 2023 380 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2023 423 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 7 705 M 8 478 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,69 €
Average target price 43,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG11.75%8 478
ATLAS COPCO AB18.93%66 966
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 458
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%32 846
SANDVIK AB10.35%25 448
INGERSOLL RAND INC.8.38%22 917
