Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:51:12 2023-05-05 am EDT
40.46 EUR   -5.22%
09:28aPlant manufacturer Gea more optimistic for the year thanks to order boom
DP
08:48aGEA GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:03aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plant manufacturer Gea more optimistic for the year thanks to order boom

05/05/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Strong business with manufacturers of beverages, food and pharmaceuticals has given plant manufacturer Gea a strong start to the year. The management board led by Stefan Klebert is now setting the bar higher for 2023 and hopes to achieve even stronger sales growth on its own. Operating profit and margins are also expected to rise somewhat further than previously targeted, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Friday. In the first quarter, Gea did exceed the expectations of industry experts. However, according to analyst Sebastian Kuenne of RBC, the raised forecast is already market consensus. The Gea share was therefore initially down on the stock exchange.

In early trading, the stock lost almost four percent at times to 41.04 euros, following on from the already weaker previous day. Since the high for the year in March, when the share price climbed to 44.52 euros, its highest level since the beginning of 2022, several attempts on the way back up have already failed. The year to date is nevertheless positive for the Gea share with around eight percent.

Meanwhile, analysts at investment house Jefferies spoke of an unexpectedly strong quarter for Gea. Order intake, sales and operating profit had beaten market expectations - these should now rise. The experts also took a positive view of the fact that Gea had already raised its own targets at such an early stage in the year. "This is unusual for this conservative management team."

For example, Gea's order situation has been strong for some time. Among other things, the company has benefited from the fact that business from key customers such as food and beverage manufacturers has been strong, even in recent times of crisis. This benefited Gea during the pandemic, for example, but also last year after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. In addition, food manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies and other customer groups have more incentive to invest in more modern, economical equipment in light of high energy prices.

In the first quarter, several major orders in particular drove order intake to a record level of almost 1.6 billion euros. Most business areas were up year-on-year.

Sales at the start of the year rose 12.8 percent year-on-year to around 1.3 billion euros. On its own, the increase amounted to 13.9 percent, which is well above Gea's previous target of at least five percent for the year as a whole. In 2023, the Group therefore now believes it can achieve organic growth of more than eight percent according to the increased forecast.

The Management Board is also becoming more confident about day-to-day earnings: adjusted for the costs of the Group's restructuring, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) are now expected to reach the upper end of the still specified range of 730 to 790 million euros. Before the publication of the current figures, the market was already expecting just under 780 million euros. The corresponding margin is expected to rise to at least 14 percent - instead of more than 13.8 percent as previously thought.

Industry expert Sebastian Kuenne of Canadian bank RBC also spoke of good results that were somewhat better than expected in all respects. The raised forecast was, however, expected. He referred to the company's recent statements on the weakening problems in the supply chains.

Like many other companies, Gea had suffered from a general shortage of components, especially last year. As a result, it was often not possible to deliver machines that were almost ready. This problem had continued to some extent in the spring of 2023, according to earlier statements by Group CEO Klebert. But in general, supply chains around the world are now running more smoothly again.

As a result, the Group was able to further increase its operating profit in the past quarter, even more significantly than sales: the figure rose by a good 24 percent to 172 million euros. According to the Group, this was mainly due to strong new business and the growing proportion of lucrative services. Below the line, Gea posted a profit of almost 82 million euros, an increase of a good 13 percent./tav/stw/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEA GROUP AG -5.13% 40.4 Delayed Quote.11.75%
MDAX 0.87% 27527.01 Delayed Quote.8.75%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.68% 130.4176 Real-time Quote.-8.23%
All news about GEA GROUP AG
09:28aPlant manufacturer Gea more optimistic for the year thanks to order boom
DP
08:48aGEA GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:03aGEA GROUP : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:22aGEA GROUP : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:16aGEA GROUP : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04:04aGEA GROUP : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
03:09aGea : New line concepts from GEA for energy-saving and more sustainable production process..
PU
01:59aGea : Quarterly statement Q1 2023 January 1 – March 31, 2023
PU
01:59aGea : raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter Press release
PU
01:59aGea : Analyst presentation Q1 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 M 6 019 M 6 019 M
Net income 2023 380 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2023 423 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 7 705 M 8 478 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,69 €
Average target price 43,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG11.75%8 478
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%67 339
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 339
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%33 114
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 954
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.26%23 103
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer