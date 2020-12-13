They are what they eat: Keeping cows fit and healthy longer with the right feeding strategy

The last in line only get the leftovers: this often applies when feed is conventionally distributed on the feeding table. Since the nutritional value of the ingredients begins to deteriorate as soon as feed is distributed, low ranking cows, who are initially denied access to the feeding table, can maintain neither their feed and nutrient intake nor milk production to the full extent. The common practice of pushing the feed forward may provide all cows with access to it, but cannot guarantee the uniform quality of the feed mix. When animals are fed more often, they distribute their feed intake more evenly throughout the day. At the same time, the movement profile of lower ranking cows reveals that when they get equal access to the feeding table, they are better fed with all the necessary nutrients. The otherwise labor-intensive processes of weighing, mixing and distributing can conveniently be carried out by the automated feeding system. All programmed tasks are taken care of on time, precisely according to plan.