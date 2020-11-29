Time is pressing: The new GEA Pharma Separator line "aseptic" with highest cleaning standards supports the vaccine manufacturer Sinovac in the fight against COVID-19

GEA Pharma Separator skid aseptic C with fully automatic SIP: Steam-sterilizable and completely sealed, designed for maximum biosafety and containment. (Photo: GEA)

In order to be able to produce a vaccine against the corona virus Sars-CoV-2 in large quantities, quickly and safely, GEA is supplying further separator systems to the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Beijing Sinovac Life Sciences. The state-of-the-art centrifuge skid units of the 'GEA Pharma Separator aseptic C' series are manufactured according to ASME BPE standards and meet the highest hygienic pharmaceutical requirements with SIP (Sterilizing-In-Place) and CIP (Cleaning-In-Place) cleanability.

The aseptic C line covers a wide capacity range with four bowl sizes. The machines feature a water-cooled and thus emission-free Integrated Direct Drive (IDD) for the highest cleanroom classes. With the CIP cleaning system and the SIP sterilization concept, the machines are an essential part of the demanding production of vaccines - as well as many other pharmaceutical products. 'All the drama surrounding the global impact of COVID-19 means that we, as a leading supplier of equipment, process technologies and process solutions, have a special obligation, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, to support our customers in the production of vaccines with reliable, fast and high-quality technological solutions and our decades of experience,' says Dr. Markus Kühberger, Director of the Chemical & Pharma Business Line, GEA. 'The plug & produce Pharma Separator Skid Units aseptic from GEA are optimally designed for both standard and customized requirements to ensure maximum safety, maximum yield and perfect adaptation to the respective customer process,' says Kühberger.