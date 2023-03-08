Advanced search
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
2023-03-08
43.53 EUR   -0.01%
UBS raises target for Gea Group to 49 euros - 'Buy

03/08/2023
ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for Gea from 45 to 49 euros and left its rating at "buy" after the analysts' conference on the latest figures. The plant manufacturer's better-than-expected final quarter of 2022 showed that order development was solid and margins and cash flow developed excellently in a very difficult year, analyst Sven Weier wrote in a first reaction on Wednesday. He raised his operating earnings (Ebit) forecast for 2024 and also moved the valuation period for the stock into next year./gl/la

Publication of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 17:54 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 17:54 / GMT

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 115 M 5 410 M 5 410 M
Net income 2022 330 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2022 211 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 7 520 M 7 954 M 7 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 19 286
Free-Float 96,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,53 €
Average target price 41,86 €
Spread / Average Target -3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG13.95%7 954
ATLAS COPCO AB1.07%54 905
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.55%46 117
FANUC CORPORATION22.46%33 813
SANDVIK AB16.56%25 745
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.63%24 042