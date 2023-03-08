UBS raises target for Gea Group to 49 euros - 'Buy

ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for Gea from 45 to 49 euros and left its rating at "buy" after the analysts' conference on the latest figures. The plant manufacturer's better-than-expected final quarter of 2022 showed that order development was solid and margins and cash flow developed excellently in a very difficult year, analyst Sven Weier wrote in a first reaction on Wednesday. He raised his operating earnings (Ebit) forecast for 2024 and also moved the valuation period for the stock into next year./gl/la

Publication of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 17:54 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 17:54 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------