ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has given Gea a "buy" rating with a target price of 47 euros after the quarterly figures. The results and outlook of the plant manufacturer are encouraging, but would normally be a "non-event", analyst Sven Weier wrote in an initial reaction on Thursday. However, he sees the surprisingly good order development in the short-cycle business areas as a positive signal for a pick-up in momentum over the course of the year./gl/mne

