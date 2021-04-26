Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/26/2021 | 09:52am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.04.2021 / 15:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Peter-Müller-Straße 12
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Gérald Frère
Date of birth: 17 May 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Oliver Capital S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.40 % 0.00 % 8.40 % 180492172
Previous notification 8.51 % 0 % 8.51 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006602006 0 15156196 0.00 % 8.40 %
Total 15156196 8.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Gérald Frère % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Bierlaire % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % %
-FG Bros SA / FB Holding SA % % %
-Eagle Capital SA % % %
-Parjointco SA % % %
-Pargesa SA % % %
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % %
-GBL Verwaltung S.A. % % %
-Oliver Capital S.à r.l. 8.34 % % 8.34 %
- % % %
-Gérald Frère % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Bierlaire % % %
-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % %
-FG Bros SA / FB Holding SA % % %
-Eagle Capital SA % % %
-Parjointco SA % % %
-Pargesa SA % % %
-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % %
-FINPAR III % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Apr 2021


26.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1188302  26.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188302&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 664 M 5 639 M 5 639 M
Net income 2021 229 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 6 509 M 7 850 M 7 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 232
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 33,43 €
Last Close Price 36,06 €
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT23.16%7 850
ATLAS COPCO AB29.57%75 485
FANUC CORPORATION0.99%45 475
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.78%41 063
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED31.92%34 459
SANDVIK AB13.86%34 205
