Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEA : achieves Gold Standard in EcoVadis sustainability ranking

03/31/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEA has for the first time achieved the ranking of 'Gold Standard' in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment. This achievement puts the company among the top two percent of all companies in the mechanical engineering sector ranked by EcoVadis worldwide. Since 2016, GEA has had its sustainability management examined annually in ever greater detail by the independent rating agency EcoVadis and has thus succeeded in continually improving its score ever since. In the last assessment, the Group scored 60 points, putting it at 'Silver' level. The 68 points scored overall by the company in the 2021 rating have now raised GEA onto Gold level.

Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG, commented on the success: 'GEA is one of the world's major suppliers of machinery and plants to multiple critical industries, notably food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. This makes it all the more important that we manage our supply chain in a responsible manner. Winning Gold in this ranking strengthens our commitment to further expanding our sustainability strategy and activities with all our energy.'

'We will continue to set a leading example in our industry as we move forward,' says Dr. Nadine Sterley, Chief Sustainability Officer at GEA. 'Being environmentally conscious, ethical and acting with integrity underpins our approach to sustainability.'

EcoVadis analyzes the sustainability performance of companies in terms of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. GEA's achievement in the current ranking puts the company among the top two percent of all companies in the mechanical engineering sector ranked by EcoVadis. In an industry comparison, GEA performed particularly well in the area of sustainable procurement as well as in its resource-saving production efforts. This accolade will enable the company to tap additional customer groups that source process technology solely from companies able to document their gold-level sustainability performance.

EcoVadis analyzes the sustainability performance of companies in terms of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This makes the rating particularly important in the assessment of supply chains. To date, the EcoVadis database counts over 75,000 rated companies in more than 160 countries and 200 industries.

GEA provides further details of its sustainability goals and activities in its recently published sustainability report for fiscal year 2020.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
06:26aGEA  : achieves Gold Standard in EcoVadis sustainability ranking
PU
06:16aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA achieves Gold Standard in EcoVadis sustainabi..
EQ
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA achieves Gold Standard in EcoV..
DJ
03:04aGEA  : diversifies sustainable blow-fill-cap technology for sensitive, long-life..
PU
03/24GEA  : introduces single-use disc stack Separator kytero® for cell harvesting at..
PU
03/24GEA  : to Highlight the Benefits of Partnership during Vaccine Plant Production ..
PU
03/24GEA  : presents the latest slicing and packaging technology innovations at a dig..
PU
03/22GEA  : to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM
PU
03/22GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members ..
EQ
03/22PRESS RELEASE : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 655 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net income 2021 230 M 269 M 269 M
Net cash 2021 183 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 6 326 M 7 419 M 7 423 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 232
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,81 €
Last Close Price 35,05 €
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.71%7 419
ATLAS COPCO AB26.76%70 855
FANUC CORPORATION4.24%46 667
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.43%40 961
SANDVIK AB19.03%34 390
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.12.24%32 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ