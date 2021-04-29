GEA : is commissioned by leading French dairy and beverage producer to build a plant for processing oats, rice and soy

Time and again, the LSDH group engages in charitable work. Their most recent project is 'Le lait de cœur' (the milk of human kindness). At the beginning of 2021, LSDH joined forces with milk producers, packaging and transport companies to donate one million liters of milk to food banks. It's estimated that two million people may benefit from this program. Image: LSDH

Based in the Centre-Val de Loire region, LSDH is an independent French family business that was originally established as a dairy but now produces and packages a variety of beverages and liquid foods, which are mainly retailed as store brands in the country's major supermarket chains. With GEA's process technology, LSDH aims to further expand its position on the market for plant-based beverages. The new plant, which is being built at the company's headquarters in Saint-Denis-de-l'Hôtel, is part of a EUR 300 million investment program to modernize LSDH's production infrastructure.

For the first time, LSDH will be able to extract the oat, rice and soy concentrates on its own production line. 'LSDH is significantly expanding its vertical range of manufacture. We feel very honored that the company has chosen to partner with GEA in taking this important step,' says Luc Gillis, who heads GEA's business in France and the Maghreb countries. 'Throughout its history, LSDH has proven that it is not only highly attuned to consumer trends but also has the foresight as a business to unreservedly embrace change. When milk quotas were introduced in 1984, LSDH began using its technology to process other foods. Now, the company is once again investing in its infrastructure and its fitness for the future. In view of the uncertainty created by the pandemic, this decision deserves the greatest respect.'