Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote
May 01, 2024 at 07:19 pm EDT
Share
CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Greg Bay
Elected
58,603,862
89.327%
7,002,297
10.673%
Don T. Gray
Elected
59,467,801
90.644%
6,138,358
9.356%
Kevin Johnson
Elected
63,041,696
96.091%
2,564,463
3.909%
Scott Robinson
Elected
62,702,722
95.574%
2,903,437
4.426%
Kathy Turgeon
Elected
62,503,738
95.271%
3,102,421
4.729%
Wilson Wang
Elected
62,457,347
95.200%
3,148,812
4.800%
Bindu Wyma
Elected
61,537,864
93.799%
4,068,295
6.201%
For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Gear Energy Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan and Southeast Saskatchewan. The Company carries on the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. Its properties include Celtic/Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan; Wildmere Area, Alberta; Wilson Creek, Alberta, and Tableland, Saskatchewan. The Celtic/Paradise Hill is located within Township 52, and Ranges 23 and 24 W3 and is approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster, Alberta. The Wildmere field is located within Townships 47, 48 and 49, and Ranges 3, 4, 5 and 6W4, is approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta. The property consists of approximately 24,325 gross (23,000 net) acres of lands. The Tableland property development is predominately focused on the Three Forks/Torquay formation, with minor production from the Bakken and Ratcliffe formations.