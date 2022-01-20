Gear4Music 3Q Sales Decline on Year as Fiscal Year 2022 Ebitda Seen in Line With Consensus

By Kyle Morris

Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC said Thursday that third-quarter sales fell on year, but that it continues to expect fiscal 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be in line with consensus market expectations.

The online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment said it expects to report third-quarter sales of 47.2 million pounds ($64.2 million) compared with GBP52.2 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Andrew Wass said financial performance during the peak seasonal trading period was in line with the board's expectations, and that European growth has been restricted due to short-term Brexit-related issues.

Consensus market expectations for the year ending March 31 are currently revenue of GBP149.2 million and Ebitda of GBP12.0 million, it said.

