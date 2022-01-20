Log in
    G4M   GB00BW9PJQ87

GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC

(G4M)
Gear4Music 3Q Sales Decline on Year as Fiscal Year 2022 Ebitda Seen in Line With Consensus

01/20/2022 | 04:51am EST
By Kyle Morris


Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC said Thursday that third-quarter sales fell on year, but that it continues to expect fiscal 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be in line with consensus market expectations.

The online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment said it expects to report third-quarter sales of 47.2 million pounds ($64.2 million) compared with GBP52.2 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Andrew Wass said financial performance during the peak seasonal trading period was in line with the board's expectations, and that European growth has been restricted due to short-term Brexit-related issues.

Consensus market expectations for the year ending March 31 are currently revenue of GBP149.2 million and Ebitda of GBP12.0 million, it said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 0451ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.8325 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC -0.72% 684.9999 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 149 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 4,00 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
Net Debt 2022 12,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 75,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Wass Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher David Scott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eric Kenelm Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Walder Chief Technology Officer
Dean Anthony Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC-4.17%197
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-7.52%25 114
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-9.86%20 115
CHEWY, INC.-28.46%17 635
L BRANDS114.90%14 322
NEXT PLC-7.48%13 154