  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gear4music (Holdings) plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G4M   GB00BW9PJQ87

GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC

(G4M)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00:29 2023-04-06 am EDT
80.00 GBX   -9.09%
05:58aGear4Music shares slip as warns profit to miss outlook
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (G4M.L) GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) Reports FY23 Revenue GBP152M
MT
02:00aGear4music plc Reports Trading Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gear4Music shares slip as warns profit to miss outlook

04/06/2023 | 05:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Gear4Music PLC on Thursday said annual profit will fall short of consensus, though it expects to report a sales climb.

Shares in the York, England-based musical instruments and music equipment retailer were down 7.7% at 81.25 pence in London on Thursday morning.

It expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the financial year ended March 31 between GBP7.3 million and GBP7.7 million, down from GBP11.0 million the previous year.

It would be down on market expectations of GBP8.9 million. Gear4music had previously guided for a full-year Ebitda outcome in line with expectations.

Total annual sales rose by 3.0% to GBP152.0 million from GBP147.6 million, Gear4Music said.

Its UK sales fell by 1.0% to GBP82.0 million from GBP82.6 million the year prior. Meanwhile, its European and rest of the world sales rose by 8.0% to GBP70.0 million from GBP65.0 million

Nevertheless, the company said weaker consumer demand as a result of heightened inflation during February and March hurt Gear4Music's financial 2023 revenue and profit.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wass said: "Although the current economic challenges are reflected in our FY23 results, we have taken decisive actions to ensure the group continues to be appropriately configured and well-funded. As FY24 progresses, we expect to make further progress in reducing our net debt, and believe we are well positioned to return to profitable growth."

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 153 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2023 -0,30 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net Debt 2023 18,0 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18,5 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Gear4music (Holdings) plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 88,00 GBX
Average target price 261,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Wass Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher David Scott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eric Kenelm Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Newport Operations Director
Dean Anthony Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC-18.89%23
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.13.87%26 810
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY4.25%25 774
CHEWY, INC.-5.15%15 016
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.16.38%11 986
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-15.33%8 162
