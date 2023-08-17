Convincing results in a declining environment

In the first half of 2023, the Geberit Group posted convincing results in an extraordinary difficult environment with a declining construction industry in Europe. This was possible due to consistent price management, lower energy prices and, above all, high operational flexibility. Although volumes declined significantly from the record levels of the previous year, profitability increased and growth in earnings per share in local currencies was achieved. Net sales decreased by 14.1% to CHF 1,662 million, or by 9.2% after currency adjustments. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 526 million, which corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin of 270 basis points to 31.7%. Earnings per share fell by 5.4% to CHF 10.93, while in local currencies an increase of 2.2% was recorded. For 2023 as a whole, Management expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 29%.

