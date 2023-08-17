Geberit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Convincing results in a declining environment
In the first half of 2023, the Geberit Group posted convincing results in an extraordinary difficult environment with a declining construction industry in Europe. This was possible due to consistent price management, lower energy prices and, above all, high operational flexibility. Although volumes declined significantly from the record levels of the previous year, profitability increased and growth in earnings per share in local currencies was achieved. Net sales decreased by 14.1% to CHF 1,662 million, or by 9.2% after currency adjustments. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 526 million, which corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin of 270 basis points to 31.7%. Earnings per share fell by 5.4% to CHF 10.93, while in local currencies an increase of 2.2% was recorded. For 2023 as a whole, Management expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 29%.
Geberit AG is the European leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sanitary systems intended for the construction and building renovation sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- sanitary plumbing systems (38.3%): complete installed sanitary systems (showers, bathtubs, toilets, bidets, sinks, urinals, etc.), ball-valves, trigger plates, flush tanks, siphons, etc.;
- sanitary ceramic products (31.2%);
- pipe systems (30.5%): systems and conduits made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper, for draining water from buildings and roofs, distributing water and gas, etc.
At the end of 2021, the group had 26 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.5%), Germany (31.3%), Eastern Europe (10.1%), Nordic Countries (9.6%), Benelux (8.4%), Italy (6.8 %), Austria (6.2%), France (5.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (3.1%), Iberian Peninsula (0.8%) and other (8.8%).