EQS-Adhoc : Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Geberit shareholders approve all proposals 14-Apr-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved. Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)