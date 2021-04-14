Log in
GEBERIT AG    GEBN   CH0030170408

04/14 11:31:17 am
612.4 CHF   -0.87%
GEBERIT  : shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
12:04pEQS-ADHOC  : Geberit shareholders approve all proposals
DJ
12:03pGEBERIT  : Information on the General Meeting 2021
PU
EQS-Adhoc : Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

04/14/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Geberit shareholders approve all proposals 
14-Apr-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors 
were approved. 
Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 
Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184897 14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

