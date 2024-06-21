Geberit AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
End of share buyback programme 2022–2024 and launch of new buyback programme

Geberit AG has concluded its share buyback programme, which was started in June 2022.

As announced on 7 May 2024, Geberit AG will launch a new programme in the third quarter of 2024.

