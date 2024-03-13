G E B E R I T A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 

Despite the very difficult market environment with significantly lower volumes and considerable wage inflation, we were able to increase our profitability. This strong performance was made possible primarily by the high level of operational flexibility, especially in the plants and logistics, the fall in raw material and energy prices, and consistent price management.

In Swiss francs, all results were heavily impacted by the negative currency development. In total, operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 1.4% to CHF 921 million. After currency adjustments, this corresponded to an increase of 7.8%. The EBITDA margin increased significantly by 310 basis points to 29.9% compared to the same period in the previous year. Mainly due to a positive one-off tax effect in the previous year and a more negative financial result compared with the previous year, net income declined by 12.6% to CHF 617 million (currency-adjusted-6.3%), corresponding to a return on net sales of 20.0% (previous year 20.8%). Earnings per share fell by 10.2% to CHF 18.39 (previous year CHF 20.48). However, due to the positive effects of the share buyback programme the decrease was less than proportional compared to the development of net income. Currency- adjusted, this resulted in a decrease of 3.7%.

Free cashflow increased significantly by 11.3% to CHF 625 million. This was due to higher operating cashflow and a positive year-on-year development in net working capital. In contrast, the significantly higher investment volume had a negative impact. The free cashflow margin reached 20.3% (previous year 16.6%).

Significantly higher investments

In 2023, investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets amounted to CHF 197 million - CHF 42 million or 27.1% more than in the previous year. As a percentage of net sales, the investment ratio was 6.4% (previous year 4.6%). The significantly higher investments compared to the previous year were attributable to strategic plant expansions as well as the construction of a new customer centre in Germany. As part of the strategic stability, all important, larger investment projects were carried out as planned.

Diverse face-to-face and digital marketing and sales activities

The most important part of the diverse market cultivation activities is carried out by our employees in field service at the various local sales companies. They are in daily contact with wholesalers, plumbers, sanitary engineers, architects and investors. In an extraordinarily difficult market environment with a declining building construction industry, they intensified customer contacts compared to the previous year. They increasingly used the possibilities offered by hybrid sales, where personal contact is combined with digital resources such as video calls or video conferences.

In the reporting year, we were able to provide around 60,000 professionals with face-to-face training on products, tools, software tools and installation skills at the 30 Geberit Information Centres in Europe and overseas. At the same time, counter days and local and digital events were organised in numerous markets - often together with wholesalers - to inform craftsmen about new products. More than 61,000 customers took part in such events. Web-based seminars and training courses now occupy a firm and important place in Geberit's training offer. 18,000 people took part in the past year.

Geberit know-how for drinking water supply, roof and building drainage and for the construction of sanitary facilities is implemented in numerous major projects. The durable, space-saving and installation-friendly systems offer significant advantages in planning and design for the responsible parties and craftsmen. Advantages also include expert technical support on topics including sound insulation, fire protection, statics and hygiene. Manufacturers of prefabricated bathrooms or prefabricated buildings are becoming increasingly important in individual markets, particularly due to the skills shortage. This is because industrial prefabrication allows for uncomplicated installation, faster work processes and higher economic efficiency. Our customers in the prefabrication industry are looked after by a specialist sales team. Additionally, the prefabrication industry is supplied with specific product solutions in order to further simplify and accelerate the prefabrication process. We have also been active in industrial prefabrication for years and produce prefabricated frame constructions for sanitary installations and completely furnished prefabricated bathrooms for new buildings and renovations at our sites in Lichtenstein (DE) and Matrei (AT).

Our professional customers are offered support in their daily work that meets their needs as much as possible with digital tools. Fourteen applications are now available for assisting in the planning and calculation of sanitary installations or in the commissioning and maintenance of devices. In the reporting year, the focus was on further enhancing the profile of these applications and launching them in additional Geberit markets. Our end users can find inspiration for their bathroom design in six applications, such as the Washplace Configurator, 3D bathroom planner or virtual showrooms for actuator plates. In 2023, there were concerted efforts towards making these tools available in additional markets. The different tools are now in use in 38 markets.