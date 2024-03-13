Geberit Group

Financial information for periods ending December 2023 and 2022

December 2023 (MCHF)

Consolidated Income Statements: a)

Actual

Prev.year

∆ ACT/PY

Actual

Prev. year

∆ ACT/PY

01..12

01..12

01..12

Q4

Q4

Q4

MCHF

MCHF

in %

MCHF

MCHF

in %

Net sales

3'083.9

3'391.9

-9.1

694.2

667.1

+4.1

Cost of materials

886.7

1'074.5

-17.5

193.1

198.9

-2.9

Personnel expenses

749.8

776.2

-3.4

191.1

180.1

+6.1

Other operating expenses, net

526.5

632.6

-16.8

137.8

146.3

-5.8

EBITDA c)

920.9

908.6

+1.4

172.2

141.8

+21.4

in % of Net sales

29.9

26.8

24.8

21.3

Depreciation

132.7

128.2

+3.5

33.0

33.1

-0.3

Amortisation of intangibles

19.7

25.4

-22.4

4.7

6.4

-26.6

Operating profit (EBIT)

768.5

755.0

+1.8

134.5

102.3

+31.5

in % of Net sales

24.9

22.3

19.4

15.3

Financial result, net

-26.7

-14.1

-89.4

-8.4

-3.9

-115.4

Profit before income tax expenses

741.8

740.9

+0.1

126.1

98.4

+28.2

Income tax expenses

124.8

34.6

+260.7

25.4

-66.6

+138.1

Net income

617.0

706.3

-12.6

100.7

165.0

-39.0

in % of Net sales

20.0

20.8

14.5

24.7

Financial expenses

-25.5

-12.1

-110.7

-6.6

-4.2

-57.1

Financial income

7.2

3.9

+84.6

2.1

1.1

+90.9

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

-8.4

-5.9

-42.4

-3.9

-0.8

-387.5

Financial result, net

-26.7

-14.1

-89.4

-8.4

-3.9

-115.4

Earnings per share (CHF)

18.39

20.48

-10.2

3.02

4.85

-37.7

Earnings per share, diluted (CHF)

18.35

20.41

-10.1

3.02

4.83

-37.5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cashflows: a)

Actual

Prev.year

∆ ACT/PY

Actual

Prev. year

∆ ACT/PY

01..12

01..12

01..12

Q4

Q4

Q4

MCHF

MCHF

in %

MCHF

MCHF

in %

Cash provided by operating activities

857.9

736.0

+16.6

279.3

216.6

+28.9

Cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

-190.6

-148.1

-28.7

-66.4

-58.7

-13.1

Cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

-499.7

-881.8

+43.3

-57.7

-438.2

+86.8

Effects of exchange rates on cash

-16.5

-11.4

-44.7

-9.5

-6.0

-58.3

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

151.1

-305.3

+149.5

145.7

-286.3

+150.9

Free Cashflow d)

625.3

561.6

+11.3

204.0

149.7

+36.3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: a)

Actual

Prev.year

31.12.

31.12.

MCHF

MCHF

Cash and cash equivalents

356.8

205.7

Net working capital b)

195.5

237.0

Property, plant and equipment (PPE)

976.2

948.3

Goodwill and intangible assets

1'339.8

1'409.6

Total assets

3'556.2

3'429.2

Total debt

1'321.4

1'029.6

Net debt

964.6

823.9

Total equity

1'320.1

1'497.0

Equity ratio %

37.1

43.7

ROIC % e)

23.6

26.5

  1. All financial information above is audited except quarterly Income Statements and Cashflow Statements. Quarterly figures are prepared under the same recognition and measurement principles applied to the audited annual financial statements.
  2. Without derivative financial instruments
  3. EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation expenses and amortisation
  4. Free Cashflow = Cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (net), lease payments and financial expenses paid (net)
  5. ROIC = Return on invested capital (Net operating profit after tax / Invested capital). Net operating profit after tax = EBIT less income taxes on EBIT. Invested capital = Net working capital + PPE + goodwill and intangible assets

