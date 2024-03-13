Geberit AG is the European leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sanitary systems intended for the construction and building renovation sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sanitary plumbing systems (38.3%): complete installed sanitary systems (showers, bathtubs, toilets, bidets, sinks, urinals, etc.), ball-valves, trigger plates, flush tanks, siphons, etc.; - sanitary ceramic products (31.2%); - pipe systems (30.5%): systems and conduits made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper, for draining water from buildings and roofs, distributing water and gas, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.5%), Germany (31.3%), Eastern Europe (10.1%), Nordic Countries (9.6%), Benelux (8.4%), Italy (6.8 %), Austria (6.2%), France (5.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (3.1%), Iberian Peninsula (0.8%) and other (8.8%).