Geberit Group
Financial information for periods ending December 2023 and 2022
December 2023 (MCHF)
Consolidated Income Statements: a)
Actual
Prev.year
∆ ACT/PY
Actual
Prev. year
∆ ACT/PY
01..12
01..12
01..12
Q4
Q4
Q4
MCHF
MCHF
in %
MCHF
MCHF
in %
Net sales
3'083.9
3'391.9
-9.1
694.2
667.1
+4.1
Cost of materials
886.7
1'074.5
-17.5
193.1
198.9
-2.9
Personnel expenses
749.8
776.2
-3.4
191.1
180.1
+6.1
Other operating expenses, net
526.5
632.6
-16.8
137.8
146.3
-5.8
EBITDA c)
920.9
908.6
+1.4
172.2
141.8
+21.4
in % of Net sales
29.9
26.8
24.8
21.3
Depreciation
132.7
128.2
+3.5
33.0
33.1
-0.3
Amortisation of intangibles
19.7
25.4
-22.4
4.7
6.4
-26.6
Operating profit (EBIT)
768.5
755.0
+1.8
134.5
102.3
+31.5
in % of Net sales
24.9
22.3
19.4
15.3
Financial result, net
-26.7
-14.1
-89.4
-8.4
-3.9
-115.4
Profit before income tax expenses
741.8
740.9
+0.1
126.1
98.4
+28.2
Income tax expenses
124.8
34.6
+260.7
25.4
-66.6
+138.1
Net income
617.0
706.3
-12.6
100.7
165.0
-39.0
in % of Net sales
20.0
20.8
14.5
24.7
Financial expenses
-25.5
-12.1
-110.7
-6.6
-4.2
-57.1
Financial income
7.2
3.9
+84.6
2.1
1.1
+90.9
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
-8.4
-5.9
-42.4
-3.9
-0.8
-387.5
Financial result, net
-26.7
-14.1
-89.4
-8.4
-3.9
-115.4
Earnings per share (CHF)
18.39
20.48
-10.2
3.02
4.85
-37.7
Earnings per share, diluted (CHF)
18.35
20.41
-10.1
3.02
4.83
-37.5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cashflows: a)
Actual
Prev.year
∆ ACT/PY
Actual
Prev. year
∆ ACT/PY
01..12
01..12
01..12
Q4
Q4
Q4
MCHF
MCHF
in %
MCHF
MCHF
in %
Cash provided by operating activities
857.9
736.0
+16.6
279.3
216.6
+28.9
Cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
-190.6
-148.1
-28.7
-66.4
-58.7
-13.1
Cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
-499.7
-881.8
+43.3
-57.7
-438.2
+86.8
Effects of exchange rates on cash
-16.5
-11.4
-44.7
-9.5
-6.0
-58.3
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
151.1
-305.3
+149.5
145.7
-286.3
+150.9
Free Cashflow d)
625.3
561.6
+11.3
204.0
149.7
+36.3
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: a)
Actual
Prev.year
31.12.
31.12.
MCHF
MCHF
Cash and cash equivalents
356.8
205.7
Net working capital b)
195.5
237.0
Property, plant and equipment (PPE)
976.2
948.3
Goodwill and intangible assets
1'339.8
1'409.6
Total assets
3'556.2
3'429.2
Total debt
1'321.4
1'029.6
Net debt
964.6
823.9
Total equity
1'320.1
1'497.0
Equity ratio %
37.1
43.7
ROIC % e)
23.6
26.5
- All financial information above is audited except quarterly Income Statements and Cashflow Statements. Quarterly figures are prepared under the same recognition and measurement principles applied to the audited annual financial statements.
- Without derivative financial instruments
- EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation expenses and amortisation
- Free Cashflow = Cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (net), lease payments and financial expenses paid (net)
- ROIC = Return on invested capital (Net operating profit after tax / Invested capital). Net operating profit after tax = EBIT less income taxes on EBIT. Invested capital = Net working capital + PPE + goodwill and intangible assets
