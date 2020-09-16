Geberit : Information concerning the 2020/2022 share buyback

MEDIA RELEASE

Information concerning the 2020/2022 share buyback

Start of new share buyback programme

Geberit AG, Rapperswil-Jona, 16 September 2020

Geberit AG will start its new share buyback programme on 17 September 2020

The Geberit AG share buyback programme announced on 10 March 2020 will start on 17 September 2020. Over a maximum period of two years, registered shares amounting to a maximum purchase value of CHF 500 million will be repurchased. Based on the closing price of Geberit registered shares on 15 September 2020, this currently corresponds to around 950,000 registered shares or 2.6% of the share capital currently entered in the Commercial Register. The registered shares will be repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the purpose of a capital reduction.

Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

