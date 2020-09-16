Geberit : Information concerning the 2020/2022 share buyback

MEDIA RELEASE
Information concerning the 2020/2022 share buyback
Start of new share buyback programme
Geberit AG, Rapperswil-Jona, 16 September 2020
Geberit AG will start its new share buyback programme on 17 September 2020
The Geberit AG share buyback programme announced on 10 March 2020 will start on 17 September 2020. Over a maximum period of two years, registered shares amounting to a maximum purchase value of CHF 500 million will be repurchased. Based on the closing price of Geberit registered shares on 15 September 2020, this currently corresponds to around 950,000 registered shares or 2.6% of the share capital currently entered in the Commercial Register. The registered shares will be repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the purpose of a capital reduction.
Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.
For further information, please contact:
Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
Christian Buhl, CEO
Tel. +41 (0)55 221 63 46
Roland Iff, CFO
Tel. +41 (0)55 221 66 39
Roman Sidler, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0)55 221 69 47
About Geberit
The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.
