Geberit : Information on the half-year results 2021

H1 2021 Results
Christian Buhl, CEO
Roland Iff, CFO
19 August 2021
Key figures H1 2021
|
Net sales growth (in CHF)
|
Net sales growth (currency adj.)
|
EBITDA margin
|
+24.9%
|
+22.6%
|
34.2%
+270 bps vs PY
|
Net income growth (in CHF)
|
EPS growth (in CHF)
|
Share buyback (in CHF)
|
+46.1%
|
+47.5%
|
74 million
123'500 shares in H1
Net sales H1 2021 - Positive net sales growth vs H1 2019
In CHF million
Total variance: CHF +206 million (+12.7% / +16.9% c.a.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
1′833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1′627
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
1′468
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Growth
|
Currency
|
Net sales
|
Growth
|
Currency
|
Net sales
|
H1 2019
|
in local
|
effect
|
H1 2020
|
in local
|
effect
|
H1 2021
|
|
currency
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
-4.5%
|
-5.3%
|
|
+22.6%
|
+2.3%
|
H1 2021 net sales
|
|
Net sales in million CHF
|
Variance to PY in CHF
|
Variance to PY in c.a.
|
|
|
|
|
Geberit Group
|
1'833
|
+24.9%
|
+22.6%
|
By region
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
1'682
|
+24.4%
|
+21.8%
|
Far East / Pacific
|
56
|
+41.6%
|
+39.4%
|
America
|
50
|
+5.7%
|
+12.1%
|
Middle East / Africa
|
45
|
+54.6%
|
+53.3%
|
By product area
|
|
|
|
Installation & Flushing Systems
|
699
|
+25.7%
|
+23.9%
|
Piping Systems
|
561
|
+25.2%
|
+22.4%
|
Bathroom Systems
|
574
|
+23.5%
|
+21.3%
