    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
Geberit : Information on the half-year results 2021

08/19/2021 | 03:24am EDT
H1 2021 Results

Christian Buhl, CEO

Roland Iff, CFO

19 August 2021

Agenda

  • H1 2021
  • Q2 2021
  • Outlook 2021

SLIDE 2

H1 2021 RESULTS

AUGUST 19, 2021

Key figures H1 2021

Net sales growth (in CHF)

Net sales growth (currency adj.)

EBITDA margin

+24.9%

+22.6%

34.2%

+270 bps vs PY

Net income growth (in CHF)

EPS growth (in CHF)

Share buyback (in CHF)

+46.1%

+47.5%

74 million

123'500 shares in H1

SLIDE 3

H1 2021 RESULTS

AUGUST 19, 2021

Net sales H1 2021 - Positive net sales growth vs H1 2019

In CHF million

Total variance: CHF +206 million (+12.7% / +16.9% c.a.)

33

1′833

1′627

332

73

87

1′468

Net sales

Growth

Currency

Net sales

Growth

Currency

Net sales

H1 2019

in local

effect

H1 2020

in local

effect

H1 2021

currency

currency

-4.5%

-5.3%

+22.6%

+2.3%

SLIDE 4

H1 2021 RESULTS

AUGUST 19, 2021

H1 2021 net sales

Net sales in million CHF

Variance to PY in CHF

Variance to PY in c.a.

Geberit Group

1'833

+24.9%

+22.6%

By region

Europe

1'682

+24.4%

+21.8%

Far East / Pacific

56

+41.6%

+39.4%

America

50

+5.7%

+12.1%

Middle East / Africa

45

+54.6%

+53.3%

By product area

Installation & Flushing Systems

699

+25.7%

+23.9%

Piping Systems

561

+25.2%

+22.4%

Bathroom Systems

574

+23.5%

+21.3%

SLIDE 5

H1 2021 RESULTS

AUGUST 19, 2021

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Geberit AG published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 302 M 3 595 M 3 595 M
Net income 2021 712 M 776 M 776 M
Net Debt 2021 250 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 26 368 M 28 690 M 28 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,06x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 474
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart GEBERIT AG
Duration : Period :
Geberit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 765,20 CHF
Average target price 627,59 CHF
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer & Controlling Head
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Mattle Head-Technology & Innovation
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEBERIT AG38.07%28 690
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.36.03%7 921
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.71%5 917
ASTRAL LIMITED54.42%5 552
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.35%4 991
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED43.21%3 319