H1 2023 Results

Christian Buhl, CEO

Tobias Knechtle, CFO

August 17, 2023

Agenda

  • H1 2023
  • Q2 2023
  • Outlook 2023

H1 2023 RESULTS

Key figures H1 2023 - c.a. EPS growth despite strong volume decline

Net sales growth (in CHF)

-14.1%

EBITDA margin

31.7%

+270 bps vs PY

CAPEX (in CHF)

81 million

+27 million vs PY

Net sales growth (c.a.)

-9.2%

EPS growth (c.a.)

+2.2%

Share buyback H1 (in CHF)

123 million

247'000 shares

  • Net sales decline due to record high comparison basis and declining market environment
  • Strong negative currency development
  • Improved profitability despite strong volume contraction
  • Growth of EBITDA, EBIT and EPS in local currencies despite volume contraction
  • Substantial increase of CAPEX due to strategic investments
  • Continued share buyback program in H1 2023

H1 2023 RESULTS

Net sales H1 2023 - By region

CHF million

Net sales

Variance to PY

% CHF

% c.a.

Geberit Group

1'662

-14.1%

-9.2%

Central Europe

Germany

485

-18.7%

-14.9%

Switzerland

173

-3.4%

-3.4%

Benelux

147

-9.6%

-5.4%

Italy

139

-3.4%

+1.2%

Austria

96

-21.8%

-18.1%

Western Europe1

171

-6.6%

-0.9%

Northern Europe

145

-17.2%

-9.3%

Eastern Europe

122

-31.7%

-27.2%

Middle East / Africa2

76

-1.0%

+16.0%

Far East / Pacific

55

-9.9%

-0.7%

America

53

-2.9%

+0.8%

  • Record high volumes in previous year
  • Net sales decline in local currencies
    • Volume/mix effect: around -20%
    • Price effect: around +11%
  • Decline in Europe due to
    • Base effect and destocking effect in H1 2023
    • Declining building construction market
    • Shift from sanitary to heating
  • Strong result in Middle East / Africa driven by Gulf and Turkey
  • Decline in Far East / Pacific due to China and Australia, partially offset by growth in India

1 UK/Ireland, France, Iberian Peninsula

2 Turkey and a few other smaller countries reclassified from Europe to Middle East / Africa region

H1 2023 RESULTS

AUGUST 17, 2023

Net sales H1 2023 - By product area

CHF million

Net sales

Variance to PY

% CHF

% c.a.

Installation

& Flushing

627

38%

-15.7%

-10.9%

Systems

Piping

536

32%

-12.8%

-8.2%

Systems

  • Net sales decline across all product areas
  • Stronger stocking effects at wholesalers for Installation & Flushing Systems

Bathroom

500

30%

-13.3%

-8.2%

Systems

H1 2023 RESULTS

