Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30:07 2023-08-16 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
467.70
CHF
-0.64%
-4.67%
+7.39%
Geberit : Präsentation zum ersten Halbjahr 2023 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)
H1 2023 Results
Christian Buhl, CEO
Tobias Knechtle, CFO
August 17, 2023
Agenda
H1 2023 Q2 2023 Outlook 2023
SLIDE 2
H1 2023 RESULTS AUGUST 17, 2023
Key figures H1 2023 - c.a. EPS growth despite strong volume decline
Net sales growth (in CHF)
-14.1%
EBITDA margin
31.7%
+270 bps vs PY
CAPEX (in CHF)
81 million
+27 million vs PY
Net sales growth (c.a.)
-9.2%
EPS growth (c.a.)
+2.2%
Share buyback H1 (in CHF)
123 million
247'000 shares
Net sales decline due to record high comparison basis and declining market environment Strong negative currency development Improved profitability despite strong volume contraction Growth of EBITDA, EBIT and EPS in local currencies despite volume contraction Substantial increase of CAPEX due to strategic investments Continued share buyback program in H1 2023
SLIDE 3
H1 2023 RESULTS AUGUST 17, 2023
Net sales H1 2023 - By region
CHF million
Net sales
Variance to PY
% CHF
% c.a.
Geberit Group
1'662
-14.1%
-9.2%
Central Europe
− Germany
485
-18.7%
-14.9%
− Switzerland
173
-3.4%
-3.4%
− Benelux
147
-9.6%
-5.4%
− Italy
139
-3.4%
+1.2%
− Austria
96
-21.8%
-18.1%
Western Europe
1
171
-6.6%
-0.9%
Northern Europe
145
-17.2%
-9.3%
Eastern Europe
122
-31.7%
-27.2%
Middle East / Africa
2
76
-1.0%
+16.0%
Far East / Pacific
55
-9.9%
-0.7%
America
53
-2.9%
+0.8%
Record high volumes in previous year Net sales decline in local currencies Volume/mix effect: around -20%
Price effect: around +11% Decline in Europe due to Base effect and destocking effect in H1 2023 Declining building construction market Shift from sanitary to heating Strong result in Middle East / Africa driven by Gulf and Turkey Decline in Far East / Pacific due to China and Australia, partially offset by growth in India
SLIDE 4
1 UK/Ireland, France, Iberian Peninsula
2 Turkey and a few other smaller countries reclassified from
Europe to Middle East / Africa region
H1 2023 RESULTS
AUGUST 17, 2023
Net sales H1 2023 - By product area
CHF million
Net sales
Variance to PY
% CHF
% c.a.
Installation
& Flushing
627
38%
-15.7%
-10.9%
Systems
Piping
536
32%
-12.8%
-8.2%
Systems
Net sales decline across all product areas Stronger stocking effects at wholesalers for Installation & Flushing Systems
Bathroom
500
30%
-13.3%
-8.2%
Systems
SLIDE 5
H1 2023 RESULTS AUGUST 17, 2023
Geberit AG published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Geberit AG is the European leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sanitary systems intended for the construction and building renovation sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- sanitary plumbing systems (38.3%): complete installed sanitary systems (showers, bathtubs, toilets, bidets, sinks, urinals, etc.), ball-valves, trigger plates, flush tanks, siphons, etc.;
- sanitary ceramic products (31.2%);
- pipe systems (30.5%): systems and conduits made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper, for draining water from buildings and roofs, distributing water and gas, etc.
At the end of 2021, the group had 26 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.5%), Germany (31.3%), Eastern Europe (10.1%), Nordic Countries (9.6%), Benelux (8.4%), Italy (6.8 %), Austria (6.2%), France (5.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (3.1%), Iberian Peninsula (0.8%) and other (8.8%).
More about the company
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Last Close Price
467.70CHF
Average target price
464.28CHF
Spread / Average Target
-0.73% Consensus