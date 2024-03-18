GEBERIT : Stifel raises its target on the stock

March 18, 2024 at 07:47 am EDT Share

Stifel maintains its 'hold' rating on Geberit shares, with its target price raised from CHF 480 to CHF 515, pointing to the higher valuation multiples of other reference companies.



The analyst expects sales and EPS for fiscal 2024 to fall by -0%/-1% and -3%/-1% in 2025 respectively.



We expect a lower EBITDA margin in FY24 and an improvement thereafter", he says.



The broker nonetheless believes that better momentum in its main markets and/or better-than-expected sales growth thanks to the proceeds of launches and/or growth initiatives 'could significantly raise [its] forecasts'.



'In the short term (for Q1 2024 and FY24), however, we expect lower volumes and

margins', the analyst firm stresses.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.