Geberit's innovative strength, which is above average for the sector, is founded on its own, wide-ranging research and development activi- ties. In the reporting year, a total of CHF 70 million (previous year CHF 72 million) - or 2.3% of net sales - was invested in the development and improvement of products, processes and technologies. Additionally, as part of the investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, considerable sums were invested in tools and equipment for the production of newly developed products. In the reporting year, 25 patents were applied for, in the last five years a total of 159 patents.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES DECREASED At the end of 2023, the Geberit Group employed 10,947 staff (FTEs) worldwide, equivalent to a decrease of 567 employees or 4.9% compared to the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to capacity adjustments of temporary and fixed-termemployees in the areas of production and logistics in connection with the significant volume decline and natural fluctuation. There was also a decline due to the adjustment of the activities in Russia. In con- trast, additional employees were required in several markets outside Europe due to focused sales initiatives.

EFFICIENT PRODUCTION NETWORK - SITUATION IN LOGISTICS STABILISED Despite the very challenging situation in the reporting year with a decline in volumes of 13%, productivity in the production sites remained at a very high level with a decline of 3%. This was achieved primarily through a high degree of operational flexibility, in particular by adjusting the capacity of temporary and fixed-termemploy- ees, and through natural fluctuation.

The situation in logistics largely stabilised in the reporting year. Group logistics at Geberit was already able to reach the desired availability targets for the entire product range at the start of the year, and also maintained this at all times throughout the year as a whole. Customers were supplied with the entire product range at the usual high level.

CONTINUED ATTRACTIVE

DISTRIBUTION POLICY

As in previous years, the attractive distribution policy will be maintained. A dividend increase of 0.8% to CHF 12.70 will therefore be proposed to the General Meeting. The payout ratio of 70.1% of net income is just above the 50% to 70% corridor defined by the Board of Directors.

In 2023, CHF 662 million, or 106% of the free cashflow, was distributed to shareholders as part of the dividend payment and the share buyback programme, which equates to 3.5% of Geberit's market capitalisation as of 31 Decem- ber 2023. Over the last five years, around CHF

3.2 billion has been paid back to shareholders in the form of distributions or share buybacks, which corresponds to 96.6% of the free cash- flow in this period.