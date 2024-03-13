G E B E R I T A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 

With its innovative solutions for sanitary products, Geberit aims to achieve sustained improvement in people's standard of living. The economy benefits from Geberit's leading role in the change towards a sustainable sanitary industry. Geberit contributes to this change in the industry through better sanitary and hygiene standards, a durable, resource-efficient sanitary infrastructure, through know-how transfer in the sanitary industry, via impetus for the economy in regional economic areas, and through strong and long-term relationships with suppliers.

"Go-to-market" model (business model)

Geberit offers customers high-quality, durable sanitary products and solutions for applications in buildings. The products are used in both renovation projects and new buildings. The product area Installation and Flushing Systems comprises all sanitary installation technology plus a broad range of flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings. The product area Piping Systems includes building drainage and supply systems and comprises all piping technology found in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas and other media. The Bathroom Systems product area comprises all relevant furnishings in a bathroom such as bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls and shower toilets. For further information on the product range, see www.geberit.com > Products > Product portfolio.

In terms of market cultivation, Geberit relies on a three-stage distribution channel, see also  Business Report > Business and financial review > Financial Year 2023 > Customers. The vast majority of products are distributed via the wholesale trade. Dealerships then sell them to plumbers and present them at exhibitions and other events where end customers can gain information. At the same time, Geberit provides plumbers and sanitary engineers with intensive support through training and advice.

In 2023, net sales amounted to a total of CHF 3,084 million (previous year CHF 3,392 million). For net sales by markets/regions as well as by product areas, see  Business Report > Business and financial review > Financial Year 2023 > Net sales. Significant indicators for the creation and distribution of value can be found in the  financial reporting.

Value chain

Geberit forms part of the value chain in the construction industry. It has significant impacts for the employees, on the customer side at sanitary engineers, plumbers and end users, as well as at suppliers and transport companies. Continuous investment in the production plants in Europe, China, India and the USA, as well as the logistics centre in Germany for installation and flushing systems and piping systems as well as the decentralised network of 13 European distribution sites for ceramic appliances and bathroom furniture will strengthen these individual economic areas. Geberit know-how and Geberit products and system solutions significantly reduce the burden on water and drainage systems, thus reducing the associated costs and consumption of resources.

Geberit is committed to sustainable sanitary systems which, as elements in construction, help to shape the infrastructure as a whole. Geberit lends impetus to the sanitary industry with new products that are sold and installed worldwide by wholesalers, plumbers and sanitary engineers. In the reporting year, some 60,000 professionals were provided with education and further training on Geberit products, tools, software tools and installation skills at 30 Geberit Information Centres in Europe and overseas. In this way, Geberit supports innovation, growth and value added in the sanitary industry.

Furthermore, Geberit is an important employer for the communities around its sites. Added to this is Geberit's contribution as a training company for apprentices. At the end of 2023, Geberit employed 274 apprentices, thus supporting training in different countries, see also  GRI 404.

The economic impact on suppliers and transport companies is also significant. In 2023, Geberit procured goods amounting to CHF 883 million (previous year CHF 1,136 million) and had business relations with a total of 1,603 direct suppliers. Geberit does not have its own transport fleet and therefore generates orders for external transport companies.

For further information on management of the value chain, see  Procurement as well as the chapters  Procurement,  Production and  Logistics in the business and financial review.