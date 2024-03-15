GEBERIT : UBS remains neutral on the stock

UBS remains neutral on the stock and confirms its price target of 520 Swiss francs, which represents a downside potential of -2%.



' A year of stagnant organic growth, higher taxes and slightly lower margins suggest a slight decline in EPS for FY 24E. Volumes are likely to be negative in the first quarter ahead' says UBS.



Geberit expects the construction sector to continue to decline this year, pointing to macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical risks.



