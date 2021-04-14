Log in
Geberit : Information on the General Meeting 2021

04/14/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
MEDIA RELEASE

Information on the General Meeting 2021

Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

Geberit AG, Rapperswil-Jona, 14 April 2021

At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

Based on the regulations imposed by the Swiss federal government and cantons in connection with COVID-19, the shareholders of Geberit AG were able to exercise their rights at the General Meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. Physical attendance was not possible.

The shareholders approved the Financial Statements for 2020 and ratified a dividend of CHF 11.40 per share, which corresponds to an increase of 0.9% compared with the previous year. The dividend will be paid out on 20 April 2021.

The shareholders formally approved the actions of the members of the Board of Directors for their activities during the 2020 business year. The members of the Board of Directors standing for reelection for a further year in office were re-elected. During the course of these elections, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors Albert M. Baehny was also confirmed in office. Instead of Hartmut Reuter, who was no longer available for re-election, Thomas Bachmann was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors (see media release dated 10 March 2021). Eunice Zehnder-Lai (Chair), Thomas Bachmann and Werner Karlen were elected to the Compensation Committee. The constitution of the Board of Directors after the General Meeting resulted in the Audit Committee comprising the following members: Felix R. Ehrat (Chair), Werner Karlen, Bernadette Koch. Furthermore, Eunice Zehnder-Lai now holds the office of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Based on the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation with respect to Listed Companies (OaEC), the General Meeting had to decide on proposals regarding the maximum aggregate remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next General Meeting, and the maximum remuneration for the Group Executive Board for the 2022 business year. The General Meeting agreed with the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and approved the two agenda items. In addition, the comprehensive Remuneration Report for the 2020 business year was approved in a consultative vote.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, was confirmed as auditors for 2021. hba Rechtsanwälte AG, Zurich, represented by Roger Müller, were re-elected as the independent proxy.

In addition, the General Meeting approved a reduction of the share capital by cancelling 1,167,094 treasury shares to 35,874,333 registered shares at CHF 0.10 each.

For the detailed voting results, see the Attachment.

MEDIA RELEASE

For further information, please contact:

Geberit AG

Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona

Roman Sidler, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0)55 221 69 47

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.0 billion in 2020. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

2

Disclaimer

Geberit AG published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
