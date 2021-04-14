Log in
GEBERIT AG    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
04/14 11:31:17 am
612.4 CHF   -0.87%
GEBERIT  : shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
EQS-ADHOC  : Geberit shareholders approve all proposals
DJ
GEBERIT  : Information on the General Meeting 2021
PU
Geberit : shareholders approve all proposals

04/14/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

14-Apr-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of ad hoc announcement

1184897  14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 140 M 3 402 M 3 402 M
Net income 2021 655 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2021 332 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 22 009 M 23 855 M 23 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 11 474
Free-Float 96,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 550,56 CHF
Last Close Price 617,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Felix Klaiber Head-Technology & Innovation
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEBERIT AG11.48%23 855
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.33.49%7 908
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED52.06%7 367
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.34.06%6 100
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LIMITED7.09%3 831
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED14.07%2 760
