The Swiss plumbing supplies company had already raised prices for its products by 1.5% during its normal annual price increase in April, and had introduced an extraordinary increase of 2% in July.

Geberit was now introducing a second extraordinary price rise of 1.5%, which would mean its products would now be 5% more expensive in January than they were a year earlier, Buhl told reporters after the company reported third-quarter results.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)