  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Geberit AG
  News
  Summary
    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/13 11:31:57 am EDT
551.20 CHF   +0.07%
12:07pGeberit shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
03/25Geberit discontinues all business activities in Russia
EQ
03/25GEBERIT : Media release activities in Russia
PU
Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

04/13/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
Geberit AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

13-Apr-2022 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of ad hoc announcement

1327801  13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 512 M 3 777 M 3 777 M
Net income 2022 730 M 785 M 785 M
Net Debt 2022 137 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 19 366 M 20 825 M 20 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 479
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GEBERIT AG
Duration : Period :
Geberit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 550,80 CHF
Average target price 615,78 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Knechtle Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Mattle Head-Technology & Innovation
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEBERIT AG-26.09%20 825
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-19.83%7 849
ASTRAL LIMITED-6.83%5 622
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-13.32%5 210
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.57%3 610
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED-38.92%2 247