Information concerning the share buyback programme

09/16/2020 | 01:05am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Information concerning the share buyback programme

Geberit AG will start its new share buyback programme on 17 September 2020.

Read more on www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
corporate.communications@geberit.com
www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.




