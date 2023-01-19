Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Geberit AG
  News
  Summary
    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:50 2023-01-18 am EST
496.60 CHF   +0.38%
01:52aPipemaker Geberit's sales fall, says home improvement boom over
RE
01:20aNegative Currency Effects Drag Geberit's FY22 Net Sales Down by 2%
MT
01:10aGeberit : Präsentation zu den ersten Informationen zum Geschäftsjahr 2022 ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pipemaker Geberit's sales fall, says home improvement boom over

01/19/2023 | 01:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Geberit's sales fell by 2% in 2022, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker said on Thursday, as wholesalers ran down stocks to skirt price rises and a trend for home improvement projects that caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic began to ebb.

Sales decreased to 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.70 billion) from 3.46 billion francs in 2021, which was a record year for a company whose pipes and ceramics are used in renovation and new-build projects.

The company, which reaffirmed guidance from November for a core profit (EBITDA) margin of around 27% for 2022, said in local currencies increased by 4.8%. But converting those revenues into Swiss francs had a negative impact of 234 million francs.

Revenues were driven by price increases of around 9%, Geberit said, as its raw materials costs also rose.

Sales volumes hit a record level in the first half due to the build-up of inventories at wholesalers.

But volumes fell in the second half of 2022 as those stocks were run down, while the company also said it was seeing the end of the pandemic-era trend of householders choosing to renovate their homes rather than move.

Both those trends were particularly marked during the fourth quarter, when sales fell nearly 14% to 667 million francs.

Sales figures from Geberit, which also makes shower toilets, are considered an indicator of the health of the broader construction industry.

Geberit said it also saw a shift in demand away from the bathroom and plumbing products it provides to heating products to tackle more expensive energy prices in Europe.

The Swiss company is due to report full-year earnings on March 8.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by John Stonestreet)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GEBERIT AG
Financials
Sales 2022 3 481 M 3 809 M 3 809 M
Net income 2022 653 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2022 522 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 17 148 M 18 764 M 18 764 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 938
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 496,60 CHF
Average target price 460,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Knechtle Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Mattle Head-Technology & Innovation
Johan Engvall Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEBERIT AG14.03%18 764
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.10.22%7 486
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.7.78%5 468
ASTRAL LIMITED1.27%4 904
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.52%3 639
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED17.91%1 911