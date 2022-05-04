Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Geberit AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/03 11:31:54 am EDT
541.20 CHF   -2.13%
01:16aGeberit to Launch $663 Million Share Buyback in Q3
MT
01:14aPlumbing supplier Geberit sees massive Q1 raw material price rises
RE
01:13aGeberit's Q1 Profit Slips 5% Amid Price Hikes, Negative Currency Effects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Very strong sales growth under challenging conditions

05/04/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Very strong sales growth under challenging conditions

04-May-2022 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group posted good results in a very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2022. The challenges in the supply chains were successfully overcome. While the first quarter of 2022 saw extremely strong sales growth, there were also negative currency effects, plus massive price increases for raw materials, energy and transport that were partially offset through sales price increases. Consolidated net sales increased by 7.8% to CHF 980 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase even came to 13.0%. Results in local currencies saw increases on all levels. However, in Swiss francs, operating cashflow (EBITDA) fell by 3.7% to CHF 303 million. At 30.9%, the EBITDA margin again reached a very pleasing level. The decline in the operating result and a financial result in line with the level seen in the previous year led to a decrease in net income of 5.3% to CHF 220 million, corresponding to a return on net sales of 22.5%. By comparison, earnings per share saw a less than proportional decrease of 3.7% to CHF 6.29 due to the positive impact of the share buyback programme. In contrast, earnings per share increased by 3.7% in local currencies. Following the conclusion of the ongoing share buyback programme, it is also planned to start a new programme where shares amounting to a maximum of CHF 650 million will be repurchased over a maximum period of two years.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of ad hoc announcement

1342789  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GEBERIT AG
01:16aGeberit to Launch $663 Million Share Buyback in Q3
MT
01:14aPlumbing supplier Geberit sees massive Q1 raw material price rises
RE
01:13aGeberit's Q1 Profit Slips 5% Amid Price Hikes, Negative Currency Effects
MT
01:02aVery strong sales growth under challenging conditions
EQ
04/27GEBERIT : Minutes of the 23rd General Meeting of Geberit AG (1.0 MB)
PU
04/27Geberit Icon Complete Bathroom Series
CI
04/19Barclays Lowers Price Target on Geberit, Maintains Equalweight Recommendation
MT
04/19GEBERIT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13GEBERIT : General Meeting Voting Results 2022
PU
04/13Geberit shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEBERIT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 507 M 3 588 M 3 588 M
Net income 2022 724 M 741 M 741 M
Net Debt 2022 183 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 19 029 M 19 467 M 19 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 479
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GEBERIT AG
Duration : Period :
Geberit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 541,20 CHF
Average target price 606,28 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Knechtle Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Mattle Head-Technology & Innovation
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEBERIT AG-25.79%19 467
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-22.18%7 408
ASTRAL LIMITED-9.55%5 426
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.92%4 520
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.16%3 933
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED-35.73%2 223