GECI International : 2020-21 FULL-YEAR REVENUES

FY 2020-21

Paris, May 17, 2021 - 6:00pm

2020-21FULL-YEAR REVENUES

GECI International, the Digital Transformation and Technology Consulting specialist, is reporting pro forma1 full-year revenues of €16.5m, down 26% from the previous year on a comparable basis.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS FOR THE YEAR

The financial year was impacted by the global pandemic and the resulting economic environment. Faced with this situation, the Group further strengthened its restructuring, focused in priority on its digital business and returning to a balanced financial position.

The Digital Transformation division (€15.1m - 91% of consolidated revenues), despite a significant contraction in revenues, maintained its positions with its clients globally. The company successfully adapted to the new crisis situation in terms of working from home, and following its effectively managed organization and integration during the first half of the year, it was able to record a sustained level of business over the second half of the year. Despite the health constraints limiting prospecting operations in France and internationally, the Group further strengthened its sales teams for the digital business in particular, anticipating this market's growing needs.

The Technology Consulting division (€1.4m - 8.6% of consolidated revenues) recorded a significant contraction due to ETUD Integral, which was deconsolidated from the Group's scope after being placed in compulsory liquidation proceedings on December 2, 2020, with its activity affected by both the automotive crisis and the health crisis. This deconsolidation will enable the Group to reinforce its financial position. The pro forma data in this press release takes into account the cancellation of this reduction in the Group's scope.

At March 31, 2021, the Group's consolidated revenues were split primarily between France (81%), Brazil (14%) and South Africa (5%). International revenues take into account an unfavorable exchange effect of €0.7m, representing 4.4% of revenues.

At end-March 2021, the Group had a total of 377 employees, with the reduction in its workforce since the end of March 2020 globally linked to the reduction in the Group's scope, the end of a contract in Brazil and the withdrawal from low-potential activities.

1 Taking into account the deconsolidation of ETUD Integral in December 2020

