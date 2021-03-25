GECI International : Transfer of GECI International shares to the Euronext Growth market

PRESS RELEASE FY 2020-21

Paris, March 25, 2021 - 8:00am

Smart Solutions for a Smart World

Transfer of GECI International shares to the Euronext Growth market with effect from March 29, 2021

GECI International, the Digital Transformation and Technology Consulting specialist, is announcing the transfer of the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market on March 29, 2021.

Serge Bitboul, GECI International's Chairman and CEO: "This transfer of our listing will help us to benefit from the Euronext Growth market's visibility and dynamics, as well as access to a regulatory framework that is fully adapted to our development strategy. Specifically, this will make it possible to reduce the constraints associated with the Euronext market and the resources deployed to respond to them, combining effectively with our strategy to reduce costs, with a view to returning to a balanced financial position as quickly as possible".

The request for GECI International shares to be admitted to the Euronext Growth market in Paris was approved by the Euronext Listing Board on March 23, 2021.

This transfer, which was approved at the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting on September 19, 2019, will enable GECI International to be listed on a market that is aligned with its development strategy and market capitalization.

This transfer will make it possible to expand the panel of investors interested in the companies listed on Euronext Growth, and particularly the high-growth markets served by GECI International, such as the technology and digital transformation market, with a focus on cybersecurity and smart solutions and products. This transfer, which is in line with the Group's restructuring process, will also contribute to its policy to reduce costs and simplify processes.

GECI International will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair disclosures, by making public all privileged information concerning the company, in accordance with the provisions of European Regulation no.596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR"). These provisions will also continue to apply in full to GECI International, particularly in terms of reporting transactions on the company's shares by executives (and people related to them). In addition, GECI International intends to maintain its previous practices and will therefore continue to apply IFRS.

The information document drawn up in connection with this transfer is available online on the company's website www.geci.net,in the "Regulatory notices" section.

The ISIN code identifying GECI International's securities will remain unchanged (FR0000079634) and the ticker will be ALGECP. In addition, GECI International shares will continue to be eligible for share-based savings schemes and SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

GECI International is being supported by Euroland Corporate as the Listing Sponsor.

The definitive schedule for the transfer of the listing market is as follows:

March 23, 2021 • Publication by Euronext of the decision concerning the admission of the securities on Euronext Growth

March 25, 2021

• Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of GECI International's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris

• Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the admission of GECI International's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris

• Publication of a press release by the Company and publication of the information document online March 29, 2021 before start of trading

• Delisting of GECI International's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris

• Admission of GECI International's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1980, GECI International is a specialist Digital Transformation and Technology Consulting group. For over 40 years, GECI International has innovated alongside major industrial and service companies to provide smart solutions, products and services. With its network of partner companies and expert capabilities worldwide, the Group offers integrated solutions for Finance, Services and Industry for its clients, from key accounts to SMEs and startups.

GECI International will be listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market from March 29, 2021. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - GECP / ISIN (BSAR A warrants): FR0013266764 - GECBT

