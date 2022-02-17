Gecina : 202 Earnings - Appendix 5 - Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of financial position
5.1 - Consolidated statement of financial position
5.1.1 - Assets
In thousand euros
Note
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
Non-current assets
20,039,807
19,504,537
Investment properties
5.5.5.1
17,983,515
17,744,334
Buildings under reconstruction
5.5.5.1
1,545,005
1,256,816
Operating properties
5.5.5.1
78,854
81,116
Other property, plant and equipment
5.5.5.1
10,423
12,077
Goodwill
5.5.5.1.4
184,663
191,079
Intangible assets
5.5.5.1
10,613
9,005
Financial receivables on finance leases
5.5.5.1
68,051
103,811
Financial fixed assets
5.5.5.2
47,839
24,592
Equity-accounted investments
5.5.5.3
57,670
54,387
Non-current financial instruments
5.5.5.12.2
51,508
25,419
Deferred tax assets
5.5.5.4
1,667
1,900
Current assets
399,219
745,087
Properties for sale
5.5.5.5
209,798
368,240
Inventories
5.5.5.6
0
3,810
Trade receivables
5.5.5.7
43,985
56,358
Other receivables
5.5.5.8
113,022
124,574
Prepaid expenses
5.5.5.9
17,312
17,983
Cash
5.5.5.10
15,102
174,123
TOTAL ASSETS
20,439,026
20,249,624
The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position
5.1.2 - Equity and liabilities
In thousand euros
Note
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
Shareholders' equity
5.5.5.11
12,983,197
12,503,573
Capital
574,296
573,950
Additional paid-in capital
3,300,011
3,295,475
Consolidated reserves attributable to owners of the parent company
8,232,731
8,452,503
Consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent company
849,292
155,070
Shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the parent company
12,956,330
12,476,997
Non-controlling interests
26,867
26,576
Non-current liabilities
5,324,733
5,775,524
Non-current financial debt
5.5.5.12.1
5,169,184
5,611,434
Non-current lease obligations
50,568
50,723
Non-current financial instruments
5.5.5.12.2
4,673
13,184
Deferred tax liabilities
5.5.5.4
0
64
Non-current provisions
5.5.5.13
100,309
100,118
Current liabilities
2,131,096
1,970,527
Current financial debt
5.5.5.12.1
1,743,828
1,612,885
Current financial instruments
5.5.5.12.2
4
0
Security deposits
78,438
73,340
Trade payables
5.5.5.14
188,401
159,235
Current tax and employee-related liabilities
5.5.5.15
48,635
51,762
Other current liabilities
5.5.5.16
71,790
73,304
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
20,439,026
20,249,624
The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
5.2 - Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
In thousand euros
Note
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
Gross rental income
5.5.6.1
613,332
657,976
Property expenses
5.5.6.2
(180,861)
(188,536)
Recharges to tenants
5.5.6.2
117,251
122,947
Net rental income
549,722
592,387
Current operating income on finance lease transactions
5.5.6.3
2,993
2,449
Current operating income on the hotel activity
5.5.6.3
(213)
(877)
Services and other income (net)
5.5.6.4
4,334
4,355
Overheads
5.5.6.5
(80,475)
(91,799)
EBITDA
476,360
506,515
Real estate margin
5.5.6.6
625
(7,096)
Gains or losses on disposals
5.5.6.7
24,396
(4,319)
Change in value of properties
5.5.6.8
460,407
(154,659)
Depreciation and amortization
(11,111)
(9,661)
Net impairments and provisions
(682)
(74,924)
Operating income
949,996
255,855
Net financial expenses
5.5.6.9
(81,857)
(90,815)
Financial impairment
0
(446)
Change in value of financial instruments
5.5.6.10
11,429
(23,990)
Premium and bond redemption costs
(31,707)
0
Net income from equity-accounted investments
5.5.5.3
4,600
4,402
Pre-tax income
852,461
145,006
Taxes
5.5.6.11
(1,846)
9,571
Consolidated net income
850,616
154,578
Of which consolidated net income attributable to non-controlling interests
1,323
(492)
Of which consolidated net income linked to owners of the parent company
849,292
155,070
Consolidated net earnings per share
5.5.6.12
€11.53
€2.11
Consolidated diluted net earnings per share
5.5.6.12
€10.50
€2.10
In thousand euros
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
Consolidated net income
850,616
154,578
Items not to be recycled in the net income
11,484
(1,258)
Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations
266
(546)
Change in value of non-consolidated interests
11,218
(712)
Items to be recycled in the net income
(28)
(244)
Currency translation differentials
(28)
(244)
Comprehensive income
862,071
153,076
Of which comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
1,323
(492)
OF WHICH COMPREHENSIVE INCOME LINKED TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY
860,748
153,568
The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
Consolidated financial statements
Statement of changes in consolidated equity
5.3 - Statement of changes in consolidated equity
Shareholders'
Additional
equity
Shareholders'
paid-in
attributable
equity
capital and
to owners of
attributable to
Total
Number of
consolidated
the parent
non-controlling
shareholders'
In thousand euros (except for number of shares)
shares
Share capital
reserves
company
interests
equity
Shareholders' equity
76,410,260
573,077
12,126,141
12,699,218
27,352
12,726,570
as at December 31, 2019 - published
Change of accounting method relating to IAS 19(1)
2,787
2,787
0
2,787
Shareholders' equity
76,410,260
573,077
12,128,929
12,702,006
27,352
12,729,358
as at January 1, 2020 - restated
Dividends paid
(389,482)
(389,482)
(288)
(389,770)
Impact of share-based payments(2)
4,200
4,200
0
4,200
Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations(1)
(546)
(546)
0
(546)
Group capital increase(3)
116,344
873
5,843
6,715
0
6,715
Change in value of non-consolidated interests
(712)
(712)
0
(712)
Other changes
(254)
(254)
5
(249)
Net income at December 31, 2020(1)
155,070
155,070
(492)
154,578
Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020(1)
76,526,604
573,950
11,903,047
12,476,997
26,576
12,503,573
Dividends paid
(390,439)
(390,439)
(1,032)
(391,471)
Impact of share-based payments(2)
4,094
4,094
0
4,094
Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations
266
266
0
266
Group capital increase(3)
46,246
347
4,571
4,918
0
4,918
Change in value of non-consolidated interests
11,218
11,218
0
11,218
5
Other changes
(16)
(16)
0
(16)
Net income at December 31, 2021
849,292
849,292
1,323
850,616
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT DECEMBER 31, 2021
76,572,850
574,296
12,382,033
12,956,330
26,867
12,983,197
The 2020 financial statements have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision on the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
Impact of benefits related to share award plans (IFRS 2).
Creation of shares linked to the capital increase reserved for Group employees (46,246 shares). For 2020, creation of shares linked to: the definitive vesting of shares awarded under the performance share award plan of July 17, 2017 (41,004 shares); the capital increase reserved for Group employees (55,914 shares); and the exercise of share subscription options (19,426 shares).
Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of cash flows
5.4 - Consolidated statement of cash flows
In thousand euros
Note
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)
850,616
154,578
Net income from equity-accounted investments
(4,600)
(4,402)
Net depreciation and amortization, impairments and provisions
11,793
84,585
Changes in fair value and premiums and repurchase costs on bonds
5.5.7.1
(440,129)
178,649
Calculated charges and income from performance shares
5.5.6.5
4,094
4,200
Tax expenses (including deferred tax)
5.5.6.11
1,846
(9,571)
Capital gains and losses on disposals
5.5.6.6, 5.5.6.7
(25,022)
11,415
Other calculated income and expenses
(7,537)
(14,053)
Net financial expenses
5.5.6.9
81,857
90,815
Net cash flow before cost of net debt and tax
472,917
496,215
Tax paid
(8,728)
(7,966)
Change in operating working capital requirements
5.5.7.2
17,495
16,420
Net cash flow from operating activities (A)
481,684
504,669
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
5.5.5.1.2
(360,656)
(277,748)
Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
5.5.7.3
506,338
467,168
Acquisitions of financial fixed assets (non-consolidated interests)
(24,095)
(1,435)
Dividends received (equity-accounted investments, non-consolidated securities)
1,316
1,456
Changes in granted loans and credit lines
12
469
Other cash flows from investing activities
24,993
938
Change in working capital requirement relating to investing activities
5.5.7.4
45,993
(11,109)
Net cash flow from investing activities (B)
193,901
179,739
Proceeds from capital increase received from shareholders
4,918
5,126
Amounts received on the exercise of performance shares
0
1,589
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
12
0
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
5.5.7.5
(390,308)
(389,352)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(1,032)
(288)
New loans
5.5.7.6
3,487,234
3,840,343
Repayments of loans
5.5.7.6
(3,791,287)
(3,896,058)
Net interest paid
(92,846)
(94,019)
Other cash flows from financing activities
(51,296)
(15,472)
Net cash flow from financing activities (C)
(834,605)
(548,132)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A + B + C)
(159,020)
136,277
Opening cash and cash equivalents
5.5.5.10
174,123
37,846
CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
5.5.5.10
15,102
174,123
The financial statements as at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision on the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
