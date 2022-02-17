Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 11:35:14 am
116.8 EUR   +1.13%
12:38pGECINA : 2021 Earnings
PU
12:38pGECINA : 202 Earnings - Appendix 5 - Consolidated financial statements
PU
02/15Gecina Agrees To 12-Year Off-Plan Lease Of Paris Building To Eight Advisory
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : 202 Earnings - Appendix 5 - Consolidated financial statements

02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of financial position

5.1 - Consolidated statement of financial position

5.1.1 - Assets

In thousand euros

Note

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

Non-current assets

20,039,807

19,504,537

Investment properties

5.5.5.1

17,983,515

17,744,334

Buildings under reconstruction

5.5.5.1

1,545,005

1,256,816

Operating properties

5.5.5.1

78,854

81,116

Other property, plant and equipment

5.5.5.1

10,423

12,077

Goodwill

5.5.5.1.4

184,663

191,079

Intangible assets

5.5.5.1

10,613

9,005

Financial receivables on finance leases

5.5.5.1

68,051

103,811

Financial fixed assets

5.5.5.2

47,839

24,592

Equity-accounted investments

5.5.5.3

57,670

54,387

Non-current financial instruments

5.5.5.12.2

51,508

25,419

Deferred tax assets

5.5.5.4

1,667

1,900

Current assets

399,219

745,087

Properties for sale

5.5.5.5

209,798

368,240

Inventories

5.5.5.6

0

3,810

Trade receivables

5.5.5.7

43,985

56,358

Other receivables

5.5.5.8

113,022

124,574

Prepaid expenses

5.5.5.9

17,312

17,983

Cash

5.5.5.10

15,102

174,123

TOTAL ASSETS

20,439,026

20,249,624

  1. The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

5.1.2 - Equity and liabilities

In thousand euros

Note

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

Shareholders' equity

5.5.5.11

12,983,197

12,503,573

Capital

574,296

573,950

Additional paid-in capital

3,300,011

3,295,475

Consolidated reserves attributable to owners of the parent company

8,232,731

8,452,503

Consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent company

849,292

155,070

Shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the parent company

12,956,330

12,476,997

Non-controlling interests

26,867

26,576

Non-current liabilities

5,324,733

5,775,524

Non-current financial debt

5.5.5.12.1

5,169,184

5,611,434

Non-current lease obligations

50,568

50,723

Non-current financial instruments

5.5.5.12.2

4,673

13,184

Deferred tax liabilities

5.5.5.4

0

64

Non-current provisions

5.5.5.13

100,309

100,118

Current liabilities

2,131,096

1,970,527

Current financial debt

5.5.5.12.1

1,743,828

1,612,885

Current financial instruments

5.5.5.12.2

4

0

Security deposits

78,438

73,340

Trade payables

5.5.5.14

188,401

159,235

Current tax and employee-related liabilities

5.5.5.15

48,635

51,762

Other current liabilities

5.5.5.16

71,790

73,304

5

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

20,439,026

20,249,624

  1. The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
  • Consolidated financial statements
    Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5.2 - Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In thousand euros

Note

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

Gross rental income

5.5.6.1

613,332

657,976

Property expenses

5.5.6.2

(180,861)

(188,536)

Recharges to tenants

5.5.6.2

117,251

122,947

Net rental income

549,722

592,387

Current operating income on finance lease transactions

5.5.6.3

2,993

2,449

Current operating income on the hotel activity

5.5.6.3

(213)

(877)

Services and other income (net)

5.5.6.4

4,334

4,355

Overheads

5.5.6.5

(80,475)

(91,799)

EBITDA

476,360

506,515

Real estate margin

5.5.6.6

625

(7,096)

Gains or losses on disposals

5.5.6.7

24,396

(4,319)

Change in value of properties

5.5.6.8

460,407

(154,659)

Depreciation and amortization

(11,111)

(9,661)

Net impairments and provisions

(682)

(74,924)

Operating income

949,996

255,855

Net financial expenses

5.5.6.9

(81,857)

(90,815)

Financial impairment

0

(446)

Change in value of financial instruments

5.5.6.10

11,429

(23,990)

Premium and bond redemption costs

(31,707)

0

Net income from equity-accounted investments

5.5.5.3

4,600

4,402

Pre-tax income

852,461

145,006

Taxes

5.5.6.11

(1,846)

9,571

Consolidated net income

850,616

154,578

Of which consolidated net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,323

(492)

Of which consolidated net income linked to owners of the parent company

849,292

155,070

Consolidated net earnings per share

5.5.6.12

€11.53

€2.11

Consolidated diluted net earnings per share

5.5.6.12

€10.50

€2.10

In thousand euros

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

Consolidated net income

850,616

154,578

Items not to be recycled in the net income

11,484

(1,258)

Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations

266

(546)

Change in value of non-consolidated interests

11,218

(712)

Items to be recycled in the net income

(28)

(244)

Currency translation differentials

(28)

(244)

Comprehensive income

862,071

153,076

Of which comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,323

(492)

OF WHICH COMPREHENSIVE INCOME LINKED TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

860,748

153,568

  1. The financial statements at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision regarding the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).

Consolidated financial statements

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

5.3 - Statement of changes in consolidated equity

Shareholders'

Additional

equity

Shareholders'

paid-in

attributable

equity

capital and

to owners of

attributable to

Total

Number of

consolidated

the parent

non-controlling

shareholders'

In thousand euros (except for number of shares)

shares

Share capital

reserves

company

interests

equity

Shareholders' equity

76,410,260

573,077

12,126,141

12,699,218

27,352

12,726,570

as at December 31, 2019 - published

Change of accounting method relating to IAS 19(1)

2,787

2,787

0

2,787

Shareholders' equity

76,410,260

573,077

12,128,929

12,702,006

27,352

12,729,358

as at January 1, 2020 - restated

Dividends paid

(389,482)

(389,482)

(288)

(389,770)

Impact of share-based payments(2)

4,200

4,200

0

4,200

Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations(1)

(546)

(546)

0

(546)

Group capital increase(3)

116,344

873

5,843

6,715

0

6,715

Change in value of non-consolidated interests

(712)

(712)

0

(712)

Other changes

(254)

(254)

5

(249)

Net income at December 31, 2020(1)

155,070

155,070

(492)

154,578

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020(1)

76,526,604

573,950

11,903,047

12,476,997

26,576

12,503,573

Dividends paid

(390,439)

(390,439)

(1,032)

(391,471)

Impact of share-based payments(2)

4,094

4,094

0

4,094

Actuarial differences on post-employment benefit obligations

266

266

0

266

Group capital increase(3)

46,246

347

4,571

4,918

0

4,918

Change in value of non-consolidated interests

11,218

11,218

0

11,218

5

Other changes

(16)

(16)

0

(16)

Net income at December 31, 2021

849,292

849,292

1,323

850,616

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

76,572,850

574,296

12,382,033

12,956,330

26,867

12,983,197

  1. The 2020 financial statements have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision on the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).
  2. Impact of benefits related to share award plans (IFRS 2).
  3. Creation of shares linked to the capital increase reserved for Group employees (46,246 shares). For 2020, creation of shares linked to: the definitive vesting of shares awarded under the performance share award plan of July 17, 2017 (41,004 shares); the capital increase reserved for Group employees (55,914 shares); and the exercise of share subscription options (19,426 shares).
  • Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of cash flows

5.4 - Consolidated statement of cash flows

In thousand euros

Note

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)

850,616

154,578

Net income from equity-accounted investments

(4,600)

(4,402)

Net depreciation and amortization, impairments and provisions

11,793

84,585

Changes in fair value and premiums and repurchase costs on bonds

5.5.7.1

(440,129)

178,649

Calculated charges and income from performance shares

5.5.6.5

4,094

4,200

Tax expenses (including deferred tax)

5.5.6.11

1,846

(9,571)

Capital gains and losses on disposals

5.5.6.6, 5.5.6.7

(25,022)

11,415

Other calculated income and expenses

(7,537)

(14,053)

Net financial expenses

5.5.6.9

81,857

90,815

Net cash flow before cost of net debt and tax

472,917

496,215

Tax paid

(8,728)

(7,966)

Change in operating working capital requirements

5.5.7.2

17,495

16,420

Net cash flow from operating activities (A)

481,684

504,669

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

5.5.5.1.2

(360,656)

(277,748)

Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

5.5.7.3

506,338

467,168

Acquisitions of financial fixed assets (non-consolidated interests)

(24,095)

(1,435)

Dividends received (equity-accounted investments, non-consolidated securities)

1,316

1,456

Changes in granted loans and credit lines

12

469

Other cash flows from investing activities

24,993

938

Change in working capital requirement relating to investing activities

5.5.7.4

45,993

(11,109)

Net cash flow from investing activities (B)

193,901

179,739

Proceeds from capital increase received from shareholders

4,918

5,126

Amounts received on the exercise of performance shares

0

1,589

Purchases and sales of treasury shares

12

0

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company

5.5.7.5

(390,308)

(389,352)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(1,032)

(288)

New loans

5.5.7.6

3,487,234

3,840,343

Repayments of loans

5.5.7.6

(3,791,287)

(3,896,058)

Net interest paid

(92,846)

(94,019)

Other cash flows from financing activities

(51,296)

(15,472)

Net cash flow from financing activities (C)

(834,605)

(548,132)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A + B + C)

(159,020)

136,277

Opening cash and cash equivalents

5.5.5.10

174,123

37,846

CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

5.5.5.10

15,102

174,123

  1. The financial statements as at December 31, 2020 have been restated to reflect the application of the IFRIC decision on the calculation of pension liabilities (see Note 5.5.2.2).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GECINA
12:38pGECINA : 2021 Earnings
PU
12:38pGECINA : 202 Earnings - Appendix 5 - Consolidated financial statements
PU
02/15Gecina Agrees To 12-Year Off-Plan Lease Of Paris Building To Eight Advisory
MT
02/15GECINA : pre-lets 80% of “Boétie” in Paris' 8th arrondissement
PU
01/19GECINA : Appointments in Gecina's Risks and Internal Audit Department
PU
01/18Gecina Concludes $566.1 Million 11-Year Green Bond Issue
MT
01/14GECINA : First supplement to the EMTN bond prospectus dated June 18, 2021
PU
01/11GECINA : With around 1,000 housing units under development, Homya, Gecina's residential su..
PU
01/11Gecina Signs Leases in France's La Défense Business District
MT
01/10Gecina SA Signs Nine-Year Lease with Keolis
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GECINA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2021 542 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2021 6 887 M 7 829 M 7 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 8 514 M 9 679 M 9 679 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales 2022 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 115,50 €
Average target price 136,01 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Romain Veber Executive Director-Investment & Developments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA-6.02%9 679
MIRVAC GROUP-11.34%7 301
GPT GROUP-7.38%6 902
ICADE-5.86%5 111
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-11.88%4 165
SAFEHOLD INC.-18.32%3 693