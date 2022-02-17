Gecina : 2021 Earnings 02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST Send by mail :

Press release February 17, 2022 Earnings at December 31, 2021 Operational upturn in 2021: robust trend launched for 2022 Total real estate return1 of around +7% in 2021 2021 recurrent net income of €5.32 per share EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) of €176.3 per share, up +3.7% year-on-year Proposed 2021 dividend of €5.3 per share2 (yield of around 4.7%3) €512m of sales completed in secondary sectors, with a premium of around +9% versus the end-2020 values LTV of 32.3% (including duties), down -130bpover 12 months, average cost of debt down -10bp (to 0.9% for drawn debt) Commitment adopted to be carbon neutral by 2030 (CAN0P-2030) Growth trend taking shape from 2022 (indexation, gradual normalization of vacancy, pipeline contribution) 2022 recurrent net income per share expected to be €5.5 2021 marked by a solid operational performance Offices Outperformance for centrality Residential Embedded growth Student residences Normalization and confidence Buoyant market in central sectors Upturn in take-up (+32% in Paris Region) driven by central sectors (+58% Paris CBD) Vacancy rate already falling for central markets (-140bp in CBD over 6 months) 68% of Gecina's Office portfolio in Paris at end-2021(vs. 55% end-2016),with 75% including Neuilly/Levallois Volume of lettings back up above the pre-crisis level for Gecina, with 180,000 sq.m let, +9% vs. 2019. More than 18,500 sq.m since the start of 2022. Positive reversion captured (+6%), particularly in Paris (+13% in Paris CBD, +3% for other Paris locations) Growth in values like-for-like(+3.0% year-on-year)driven by central offices (+4.8% Paris CBD) and traditional residential (+3.5%) +15% embedded growth for residential rental income in 2021, thanks to the acquisition of 7 off-planprograms, with nearly 1,000 new housing units to be delivered by 2025 Normalized spot occupancy rate close to 2019 levels Encouraging signs for 2022 and 2023, with the return of international students and the full reopening of universities Gradual upturn in fundamentals, which is expected to positively impact the outlook for growth from 2022 2021 Operational upturn Upturn in take-up, driven primarily by central sectors Record year for lettings Low indexation, reflecting the drop in GDP and weak inflation in 2020 First effects of the operational restart, making it possible to achieve recurrent net income per share of €5.32, with €512m of assets divested over the year vs. initial guidance of €5.30 excluding sales 2022 & 2023 Embedded financial performance Outlook for 2022 Upturn in indexation, resulting from GDP and inflation picking up in 2021 Positive contribution by the development pipeline Positive potential reversion secured (+6%), particularly in Paris (+16% in CBD) Gradual normalization of real estate vacancy levels Debt structure largely adapted for a risk of an increase in rates (maturity of 7.4 years, 90% rate hedging in 2022, 72% of debt hedged through to 2028) Like-for-like rental income growth expected to be around +3% in 2022 2022 recurrent net income per share expected to be up +3% to c.€5.5 per share (+5% restated for sales completed in 2021) Total return: growth in NTA cum dividend Subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting on April 21, 2022. Payment of an interim dividend of €2.65 per share in cash in March (ex-dividend date of March 1), with a final dividend of €2.65 per share in July (ex-dividend date of July 4) At February 15, 2022 Key figures In million euros Dec-20 Dec-21 Current basis Like-for-like Offices 533.6 490.4 -8.1% -0.6% Traditional residential 106.0 105.4 -0.5% +1.4% Student residences 18.4 17.5 -5.2% -6.8% Gross rental income 658.0 613.3 -6.8% -0.4% Recurrent net income (Group share)1 420.6 392.0 -6.8% Per share (€) 5.72 5.32 -7.0% Portfolio value (€m) 19,738 20,102 +1.8% +3.0% LTV (excluding duties) 35.6% 34.2% -140bp LTV (including duties) 33.6% 32.3% -130bp € per share Dec-20 Dec-21 Change EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share 187.1 193.5 +3.4% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share 170.1 176.3 +3.7% EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) per share 163.0 173.0 +6.2% Dividend 5.30 5.30² stable Taxonomy - Eligibility Dec-21 Eligibility of gross rental income 100% Eligibility of capex 97% Eligibility of opex na Central markets that are picking up again, with a confirmation of the outlook for growth Recurrent net income (Group share) came to €5.32 per share, in line with Gecina's target for the year, which initially excluded sales. The impacts of the sales were fully offset by the first effects of the robust operational performance levels achieved in 2021 in a market that is picking up again in Gecina's preferred sectors, combined with the optimization of financial expenses, resulting from its proactive balance sheet management. In a context marked by the resumption of rental transactions on office markets in the most central sectors, Gecina's rental income is virtually stable like-for-like(-0.4%). This stability in 2021 primarily reflects the flat operational and economic trends that continued to be seen in 2020 as a result of the health crisis (low indexation, decrease in economic growth, increase in real estate vacancy levels), and therefore does not yet reflect the marked improvement in the environment observed since the second quarter of 2021 in particular (strong upturn in economic growth in terms of GDP, acceleration of indexation, upturn in rental transactions, decrease in vacancy levels in the most central sectors). The benefits of this recovery will be gradually reflected in the Group's financial aggregates from 2022. Recurrent net income (Group share) for 2022 is therefore expected to be around €5.5 per share, with an increase of nearly +5% offsetting the impact of the 2021 divestments, and over +3% based on reported data. In 2021, Gecina's core markets saw positive trends, with a significant polarization of the markets benefiting the most central sectors where the market balances seem to be normalized, in addition to benefiting the best assets (incorporating environmental performance). Rental transactions up +32%, driven by the most central sectors (+58% for Paris CBD)4. The volume of transactions is back up above its long-term average at the heart of Paris, while it is still down in more peripheral areas. In Paris City, the level of immediate supply is already decreasing (-17%over six months) - especially in the CBD (-29%) - with vacancy rates already trending down in the central sectors (-140bp over six months to 3.1%5 in Paris' Central Business District, close to an all-time low). In terms of rental values, a polarization of the markets can be seen once again, with the resumption of growth in rental values in the CBD significantly outpacing peripheral areas, enabling Gecina to capture positive reversion potential when signing new leases. 4 Source: Immostat 5 Source: BNPPRE Gecina - 2021 full-year earnings - Paris, February 17, 2022 2 The volume of transactions signed by Gecina represents over 180,000 sq.m, +9% more than in 2019 (before the health crisis), reflecting the return to robust trends for the most central areas (75% of Gecina's portfolio is now located in Paris City or Neuilly-sur-Seine/Levallois). The average reversion recorded in 2021 came to +6%, driven by Paris City (+13% in the CBD), compared with a still slightly negative level in secondary areas. The maturity of the leases signed did not see any decline, while incentives remained stable. This upturn on the markets, with a strong level of polarization benefiting high-quality buildings in central sectors, has further strengthened the pace of lettings for assets under development driven by Gecina's pipeline. The pre-lettingrate for operations to be delivered before the end of 2023 is now up to nearly 67%. The pre-lettingrate for the committed pipeline at end-2020is up +36 pts, from 21% to 57%, thanks to the letting of the Porte Sud building in Montrouge, the Biopark building in Paris, the majority of the Sunside building in La Défense, the majority of the Anthos building in Boulogne, and, more recently, nearly 80% of the Boétie building in Paris' Central Business District. The solid operational performance seen in 2021, particularly in the most central sectors, reflects the relevance of the Group's strategic choices, with the portfolio's realignment around centrality, the affirmation of the residential business, the portfolio's active rotation, the extraction of value on buildings with strong potential, and the service-centricapproach. Thanks to the market developments and the relevance of Gecina's strategic model, it is looking ahead to the resumption of recurrent net income growth from 2022 with confidence. This trend is expected to gradually take shape during 2022 and be confirmed in 2023, with the combined impact of a positive contribution from the pipeline, an acceleration of rent indexation, a positive contribution by rental reversion, and a gradual normalization of real estate vacancy levels. In this context, the balance sheet's financial structure (debt maturity of 7.4 years, 90% of debt hedged in 2022, and 72% on average through to 2028) makes it possible to look ahead to the future with confidence, even against a backdrop of an increase in interest rates. In terms of appraisals, and therefore the NAV, once again the polarization of the markets is benefiting Gecina's portfolio. The like-for-like portfolio value growth of +3% in 2021 was driven by the most central sectors (+4.5% year-on-year increase for Paris City offices) and traditional residential properties (+3.5% year- on-year). The good level of investment markets enabled the Group to divest €512m of assets, located primarily in secondary areas, achieving a premium of around +9% compared with their appraisal values. As a result, EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) came to €176.3 per share, up +3.7% year-on-year, with a total return (NAV growth, cum dividend) of nearly +7% year-on-year. Thanks to the good performance by Gecina's core markets, the demonstration of the resilience of the Group's model during the last few half-year periods, supported by its portfolio's centrality and its sound balance sheet, as well as the convergence of several favorable growth drivers for the coming years, the Group is able to propose the payment in 2022 of a 2021 dividend of €5.3 per share, with a current yield of nearly 4.7%6. 6 At February 15, 2022 Gecina - 2021 full-year earnings - Paris, February 17, 2022 3 Transitional rental income in 2021, not yet reflecting the upturn already observed on the Group's core markets Gross rental income Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like Offices 533.6 490.4 -8.1% -0.6% Traditional residential 106.0 105.4 -0.5% +1.4% Student residences 18.4 17.5 -5.2% -6.8% Total gross rental income 658.0 613.3 -6.8% -0.4% On a current basis, rental income is down -6.8%, primarily due to the impact of the sales completed - particularly for offices - since the start of 2020 (-€22m), and buildings currently being redeveloped or to be launched for redevelopment shortly (-€9m), as well as recent deliveries (+€7m). This rental income also reflects the fact that several large buildings were made unavailable for more than one year in order to carry out renovation work (-€19m), some of which had already been relet by the end of 2021, with the others to be completed following the renovation process in 2022. This last effect was exceptional in 2021 due to the size of the buildings concerned. However, this phenomenon is expected to contribute to rental income growth over the coming years when these buildings are reintroduced on the rental markets in 2022. Like-for-like, rental income shows a slight contraction of -0.4%.This change is linked to a deterioration in the rental vacancy position (-1.4%),resulting from the slowdown in the volume of transactions in 2020 and early 2021, as well as the departure of three tenants from retail units in the office portfolio. This change in the impact of vacancy levels reflects a transition phenomenon, because it does not yet factor in the improvement in commercial trends seen in 2021 in particular, the benefits of which will gradually be seen in 2022. The contribution by indexation is positive (+0.3%) and, once again, does not yet reflect the impacts of the increase observed in rent indexes, which will also gradually take shape over the coming half-year periods. In addition, this performance factors in the positive impact of rental reversion for both offices and residential (headline reversion of +6% for both portfolios). Annualized rental income Annualized rental income is down (-€21m) compared with December 31, 2020, with -€22m linked to the impact of the 28 assets sold in 2021, including the sale of the Les Portes d'Arcueil building, and a moderate contraction for the operational portfolio resulting from an increase in real estate vacancy levels (-€1m). The departures of tenants from buildings to be redeveloped (-€6m) were more than offset in annualized rental income by the benefits of the letting of the buildings delivered (+€8m). €27m of this annualized rental income came from assets intended to be vacated over the coming years for redevelopment, including €13m for the buildings to be freed up and transferred to the pipeline in 2022. Annualized rental income (IFRS) In million euros Dec-20 Dec-21 Offices 502 479 Traditional residential 106 105 Student residences (Campus) 19 22 Total 627 606 Offices:positive operational trend for the most central sectors and letting successes, with their effects to be gradually seen in 2022 Like-for-like, office rental income contracted by -0.6% in 2021, reflecting: A positive impact for the positive reversion (+0.3%) recorded, which was particularly marked in the most central sectors (+1.0% in Paris City), offsetting the negative reversion for peripheral areas. Indexation , which contributed +0.3%, with the increase in the indexes published to be gradually included in like-for-like growth in 2022 . The contribution by the negative change in vacancy levels , linked to the slowdown in transaction volumes in 2020 and early 2021, partially offset by compensation from certain tenants who had vacated their properties and a rent catch-up effect (-1.4%) . Gecina - 2021 full-year earnings - Paris, February 17, 2022 4 On a current basis, rental income from offices is down -8.1%, linked primarily to the significant volume of sales completed in 2020 and 2021 (-€21m with Les Portes d'Arcueil in Arcueil, Le Valmy in East Paris, and several buildings in Antony, Boulogne-Billancourt and Vincennes) and the assets with strong value creation potential already transferred or to be transferred shortly to the committed pipeline (-€7m). This change also factors in the contribution by the redeveloped buildings delivered recently (for nearly +€6m, with the Rue de Madrid building in the Central Business District and Anthos in Boulogne-Billancourt). It also takes into account the exceptionally vacant units made unavailable with a view to carrying out a renovation program for over one year, some of which had already been completed then let by the end of 2021, with the rest of the work to be completed in 2022, gradually contributing to the resumption of rental income growth. Gross rental income - Offices Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like Offices 533.6 490.4 -8.1% -0.6% Paris City 289.8 282.9 -2.4% -0.9% - Paris CBD & 5-6-7 178.2 174.8 -1.9% -0.8% - Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices 142.3 139.6 -1.9% -1.0% - Paris CBD & 5-6-7- Retail 35.9 35.3 -1.9% -0.1% - Paris - Other 111.6 108.1 -3.1% -1.1% Western Crescent - La Défense 182.1 162.0 -11.0% +0.8% Paris Region - Other 42.9 27.7 -35.6% -5.3% Other French regions / International 18.8 17.9 -4.7% -1.6% Like-for-like rental income growth expected to pick up in 2022 The positive trends seen for the Paris Region's most central markets since the second quarter of 2021, the acceleration in the indexes and the maintenance of rent levels make it possible to estimate a positive and improving contribution by the various components of like-for-like growth (change in financial vacancy, indexation and reversion captured). As a result, like-for-likerental income growth is expected to be around +3% in 2022. YouFirst Residence (traditional residential):resilience confirmed Like-for-like, rental income from traditional residential properties is up +1.4%. This performance takes into account a low indexation rate of +0.2%, and more significantly the impact of positive reversion (+1.1%) on the apartments relet, with the rent for new tenants around +6% higher than levels for the previous tenants on average since the start of the year (with a tenant rotation rate of around 16%). On a current basis, rental income shows a slight decrease of -0.5%, reflecting the impact of the small number of sales completed recently, as well as the departure of one tenant from commercial space in a residential building that will be converted into apartments. YouFirst Campus (student residences):normalization Rental income from student residences shows a contraction of -6.8%like-for-like (vs. -12.6% at end- June 2021) and -5.2% on a current basis (vs. -12.9% at end-June 2021), reflecting the normalization of the environment since the third quarter. This performance also factors in the reversion potential captured, thanks to the rollout of standardized pricing scales across certain residences. The start of the academic year for universities in September 2021 was particularly satisfactory, with a normalization of occupancy levels for residences despite the absence of international students (outside the Schengen Area). Illustrating this normalization, the spot occupancy rate for student residences was back up to almost 93% at end-2021,compared with just 76% at end-March. There are some indications that international students - particularly from America - are likely to gradually return during the course of 2022. For instance, Gecina and New York University (NYU) have reactivated a partnership that was suspended during the health crisis, providing a further indication of the normalization taking shape in terms of student mobility. Today, all of the operational data make it possible to be optimistic about 2022. Gecina - 2021 full-year earnings - Paris, February 17, 2022 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

