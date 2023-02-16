Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:39:58 2023-02-16 am EST
111.20 EUR   +0.82%
03:29aGecina : 2022 Earnings - Presentation
PU
02/15Gecina : 2022 Earnings - Appendix - Consolidated financial statements
PU
02/15Gecina : 2022 Earnings
PU
Gecina : 2022 Earnings - Presentation

02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY-2022

Earnings

Right place, right time

L1ve, Paris CBD

February 16, 2023

Content 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Operating performance : solid trends confirmed

All Cash flow drivers positively oriented

Capital return

Balance sheet structure

Non replicable pipeline

Guidance

Appendix

2 - February 16, 2023

FY - 2022

In a nutshell

FY 2022

Right place, right time

View from Boétie, Paris

3 - February 16, 2023

FY - 2022

Gecina's DNA, well adapted to current environment

A relevant & unique set up to focus on operational excellence to deliver cash flow growth

Unique portfolio in central location, supported by a robust balance sheet and a promising pipeline

1

2

3

4

Accessibility / Centrality

Sustainable Grade

Accretive pipeline

A portfolio

and asset allocation

Robust Balance Sheet & strong liquidity profile

85%

of Gecina's office portfolio in Paris City, Neuilly-Levallois,Boulogne-Issy

70%

In Paris City

4 - February 16, 2023

87%

of Gecina's office portfolio certified (HQE and/or Breeam)

94/100 Gresb

+1 pt vs. 2021

#1 amongst European Office players

Energy savings

Plan launched in 2022 & to be

largely deployed in 2023

FY- 2022

€2.8bn

Committed or To be committed projects

90%

Office development projects

in Paris City or Neuilly

€473m / €79m

Committed pipeline

Remaining Capex / Embedded new rents

€3.1bn

Liquidity at end-December 2022

7.0 years

Average maturity of hedging instruments

90%

Financial expenses hedged in 2023-25 Nearly 80% in average until 2028

<34%

LTV (incl. duties)

Office portfolio: Centrality & Scarcity

Grade A assets in Prime locations driven by Scarcity & Centrality

Central Office portfolio:

85% in Paris City + Neuilly/Levallois + Boulogne/Issy (Southern Loop)

€16.1bn of offices

Neuilly-

Levallois

La Défense

17'

18'

19'

9'

10'

8'

3'

20'

16'

11'

7'

4'

6'

5'

15'

12'

14'

13'

Southern Loop

(Boulogne-Issy)

7 Madrid

37 Louvre

Paris CBD

Paris CBD

101 Champs Elysées

Boétie

Paris CBD

Paris CBD

64 Lisbonne

3 Opéra

Paris CBD

Paris CBD

5 - February 16, 2023

FY- 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 630 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2022 207 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 6 815 M 7 272 M 7 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 8 140 M 8 687 M 8 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,7x
EV / Sales 2023 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 110,30 €
Average target price 111,59 €
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beñat Ortega Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Sylvain Metz Head-Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA15.92%8 687
THE GPT GROUP9.52%6 065
MIRVAC GROUP3.76%6 003
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-8.59%5 232
ICADE10.79%3 599
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.6.01%3 542