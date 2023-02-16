|
Gecina : 2022 Earnings - Presentation
FY-2022
Earnings
Right place, right time
|
L1ve, Paris CBD
|
February 16, 2023
|
Operating performance : solid trends confirmed
All Cash flow drivers positively oriented
Capital return
Balance sheet structure
Non replicable pipeline
Guidance
Appendix
|
2 - February 16, 2023
|
FY - 2022
In a nutshell
FY 2022
Right place, right time
View from Boétie, Paris
|
3 - February 16, 2023
|
FY - 2022
Gecina's DNA, well adapted to current environment
A relevant & unique set up to focus on operational excellence to deliver cash flow growth
Unique portfolio in central location, supported by a robust balance sheet and a promising pipeline
Accessibility / Centrality
|
Sustainable Grade
|
Accretive pipeline
|
A portfolio
|
and asset allocation
Robust Balance Sheet & strong liquidity profile
85%
of Gecina's office portfolio in Paris City, Neuilly-Levallois,Boulogne-Issy
70%
In Paris City
4 - February 16, 2023
87%
of Gecina's office portfolio certified (HQE and/or Breeam)
94/100 Gresb
+1 pt vs. 2021
#1 amongst European Office players
Energy savings
|
Plan launched in 2022 & to be
|
|
largely deployed in 2023
|
FY- 2022
€2.8bn
Committed or To be committed projects
90%
Office development projects
in Paris City or Neuilly
€473m / €79m
Committed pipeline
Remaining Capex / Embedded new rents
€3.1bn
Liquidity at end-December 2022
7.0 years
Average maturity of hedging instruments
90%
Financial expenses hedged in 2023-25 Nearly 80% in average until 2028
<34%
LTV (incl. duties)
Office portfolio: Centrality & Scarcity
Grade A assets in Prime locations driven by Scarcity & Centrality
Central Office portfolio:
85% in Paris City + Neuilly/Levallois + Boulogne/Issy (Southern Loop)
€16.1bn of offices
Neuilly-
Levallois
La Défense
|
|
17'
|
18'
|
|
19'
|
|
|
|
|
|
9'
|
10'
|
|
|
8'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3'
|
20'
|
16'
|
|
|
11'
|
7'
|
|
4'
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southern Loop
(Boulogne-Issy)
|
7 Madrid
|
37 Louvre
|
Paris CBD
|
Paris CBD
|
101 Champs Elysées
|
Boétie
|
Paris CBD
|
Paris CBD
|
64 Lisbonne
|
3 Opéra
|
Paris CBD
|
Paris CBD
|
5 - February 16, 2023
|
FY- 2022
