Gecina: 8% increase in annual NRR

February 15, 2024 at 01:17 am EST

Gecina reports an 8.2% increase in net recurring income (NRI) per share for 2023 to 6.01 euros, above its guidance, and indicates that it expects NRI in 2024 to be between 6.35 and 6.40 euros (i.e. an increase of 5.5 to 6.5%).



Over the past year, it boasts rental growth of 6.5% (of which +6.1% organic), as well as operating and overheads under control despite inflation, resulting in EBITDA up 7.8%.



The solidity of Gecina's aggregates in 2023 and the real estate group's confidence in its outlook enable it to submit to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a cash dividend of 5.3 euros per share for 2023.



