Gecina: 8% increase in annual NRR
Over the past year, it boasts rental growth of 6.5% (of which +6.1% organic), as well as operating and overheads under control despite inflation, resulting in EBITDA up 7.8%.
The solidity of Gecina's aggregates in 2023 and the real estate group's confidence in its outlook enable it to submit to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a cash dividend of 5.3 euros per share for 2023.
