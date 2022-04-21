Gecina : All of the resolutions approved by the Combined General Meeting

The Combined General Meeting on April 21, 2022, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel, approved all of the resolutions, including the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2021. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 3. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 4, 2022 and will be paid on July 6, 2022.

This General Meeting also ratified various significant changes to the composition of the Group's governance bodies.

Beñat Ortega takes office as Chief Executive Officer

Beñat Ortega became Gecina's Chief Executive Officer following this General Meeting, replacing Méka Brunel, whose term of office as Chief Executive Officer expired in accordance with the bylaws. Before joining Gecina, Beñat Ortega, an École Centrale Paris alumni, was the Klépierre group's Chief Operating Officer from 2016 and a member of its Executive Board from 2020.

New composition of the Board of Directors

In addition to the appointment of two new directors, the General Meeting approved the reappointment of Ms Gabrielle Gauthey. The terms of office of Ms Gabrielle Gauthey, Ms Carole Le Gall and Mr Jacques Stern as Directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 10 members, with 70% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the AFEP-MEDEF Code and 50% women directors.

The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr Jérôme Brunel (*) , Chairman

, Chairman Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)

Ms Dominique Dudan (*)

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (*)

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. represented by Mr Karim Habra

Ms Carole Le Gall (*)

Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (*)

Mr Jacques Stern (*)

(*) Independent directors

Composition of the committees

The Board of Directors met following the General Meeting and decided to modify the composition of the committees, with the exception of the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee. The composition of the committees is now as follows:

Audit and Risks Committee (six directors, including four independent directors)

Jacques Stern (*) , Chairman

, Chairman Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)

Gabrielle Gauthey (*)

Claude Gendron

Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica

Inès Reinmann Toper (*)

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (three directors, including two independent directors)

Dominique Dudan (*) , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Gabrielle Gauthey (*)

Claude Gendron

Strategic and Investment Committee (four directors, including two independent directors)

Karim Habra, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman

Jérôme Brunel (*)

Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica

Jacques Stern (*)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee (three directors, all independent)

Gabrielle Gauthey (*) , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)

Carole Le Gall (*).

Compliance and Ethics Committee (three directors, all independent)

Inès Reinmann Toper (*) , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Dominique Dudan (*)

Carole Le Gall (*).

(*) Independent directors