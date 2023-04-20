Advanced search
Gecina : All of the resolutions approved by the Ordinary General Meeting

04/20/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
Paris, April 20, 2023

All of the resolutions approved by the Ordinary General Meeting

    • Dividend of 5.30 euros
  • New composition of the Board of Directors

The Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel, approved all of the resolutions, including the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2022. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 8. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 3, 2023 and will be paid on July 5, 2023.

This General Meeting also ratified the reappointment of Ms Dominique Dudan and the company Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance, as directors, as well as the appointment of Mr Beñat Ortega as a director.

The terms of office of Ms Dominique Dudan, the company Predica and Mr Beñat Ortega as directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2026.

New composition of the Board of Directors

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 members, with 63% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the AFEP-MEDEF Code and 45% women directors.

The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

    • Mr Jérôme Brunel (*), Chairman
    • Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer
    • Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)
    • Ms Dominique Dudan (*)
    • Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (*)
    • Mr Claude Gendron
    • Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Karim Habra
    • Ms Carole Le Gall (*)
    • Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance
    • Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (*)
    • Mr Jacques Stern (*)
  2. Independent directors



To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with

Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at wiztrust.com.

Composition of the Committees

The composition of the Board of Directors' Committees remains unchanged following the General Meeting.

Audit and Risks Committee (six directors, including four independent directors)

  • Jacques Stern (*), Chairman
  • Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)
  • Gabrielle Gauthey (*)
  • Claude Gendron
  • Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica
  • Inès Reinmann Toper (*)

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (three directors, including two independent directors)

  • Dominique Dudan (*), Chairwoman
  • Gabrielle Gauthey (*)
  • Claude Gendron

Strategic and Investment Committee (four directors, including two independent directors)

  • Karim Habra, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman
  • Jérôme Brunel (*)
  • Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica
  • Jacques Stern (*)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee (three directors, all independent)

  • Gabrielle Gauthey (*), Chairwoman
  • Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)
  • Carole Le Gall (*).

Compliance and Ethics Committee (three directors, all independent)

    • Inès Reinmann Toper (*), Chairwoman
    • Dominique Dudan (*)
    • Carole Le Gall (*).
  2. Independent directors

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP). www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr







Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:34:05 UTC.


