Gecina : All of the resolutions approved by the Ordinary General Meeting

Paris, April 20, 2023

All of the resolutions approved by the Ordinary General Meeting

Dividend of 5.30 euros

New composition of the Board of Directors

The Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel, approved all of the resolutions, including the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2022. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 8. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 3, 2023 and will be paid on July 5, 2023.

This General Meeting also ratified the reappointment of Ms Dominique Dudan and the company Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance, as directors, as well as the appointment of Mr Beñat Ortega as a director.

The terms of office of Ms Dominique Dudan, the company Predica and Mr Beñat Ortega as directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2026.

New composition of the Board of Directors

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 members, with 63% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the AFEP-MEDEF Code and 45% women directors.

The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr Jérôme Brunel (*) , Chairman

, Chairman Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)

Ms Dominique Dudan (*)

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (*)

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Karim Habra

Ms Carole Le Gall (*)

Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (*)

Mr Jacques Stern (*) Independent directors

1

gecina.fr- follow us on twitter @gecina

To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with

Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at wiztrust.com.