Gecina (Euronext Paris: GFC) has signed an amendment to the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on November 4, 2021, in accordance with the terms of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 (the AMF Decision) and the corresponding provisions.

Under this amendment, the amount allocated to the liquidity agreement has been increased from 12,000,000 euros (twelve million euros) to 20,000,000 euros (twenty million euros).

The application of the liquidity agreement may be suspended under the conditions set by Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended if requested by Gecina for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares with voting rights prior to a General Meeting or the counting of shares entitled to dividends before the ex-dividend date, for a period defined by Gecina.

The liquidity agreement may be terminated at any time by Gecina or, subject to a notice period, by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions set out in the agreement.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. A real estate investment company, Gecina owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio at the heart of the Paris Region’s central areas, with more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

