Gecina : Business at September 30, 2022

Press release

October 20, 2022

Business at September 30, 2022

Robust operational performances and balance sheet further strengthened

Increase in the occupancy rate

o Occupancy rate progressing, reflecting active demand for Gecina's assets in central sectors, as well as the improvement in residential letting processes and a very good start to the 2022 academic year for student residences

Significant rental reversion captured, particularly at the heart of Paris

o Rental reversion of +16% for offices since the start of the year, driven by the transactions carried out at the heart of Paris in particular

o Positive rental reversion progressing since the start of 2022 for residential, with +9% on average

Growing contribution by rent indexation

o Rent indexation reflected in like-for-like growth as leases pass their anniversary dates. Contribution of around +1.5%, with a gradual ramp-up expected over the coming quarters

o For reference, the ILAT index published at end-September 2022 for Q2 2022 is +5.3%

Pipeline's positive net contribution to rental income

o The pipeline's net contribution (contribution by assets delivered net of assets launched for redevelopment) was positive, with this trend expected to ramp up between now and the end of the year and then in 2023, with the delivery of several projects (including l1ve and Boétie in the CBD)

o 90% of the space in assets delivered in 2022 and scheduled for delivery in 2023 now let, with the recent letting of the remaining space in the Boétie building in the CBD and 157 Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly, rising to nearly 100% including the discussions that are currently being finalized

Liability structure adapted and robust, ensuring good visibility in an uncertain environment

o €600m of responsible credit lines renewed during the quarter, with an average term of over seven years and a margin that is consistent with the previous lines

o Cost of debt 90% hedged through to end-2024 and 75% on average through to 2028

o Surplus liquidity currently covering all of the maturities for drawn debt through to 2027 o Average debt maturity of 7.4 years at end-September

Gecina makes further progress in the CSR rankings and GRESB in particular

o Overall rating up to 94/100, and 99/100 for redevelopments, reflecting Gecina's excellence in terms of CSR aspects and moving up to first place as Western Europe's top-ranked office real estate company

o Gecina also retained its AAA rating for the fifth consecutive year in the MSCI rankings