Gecina : Changes in the composition of Gecina's Board of Directors

02/21/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Paris, February 21, 2022

Changes in the composition of Gecina's Board of Directors

On February 17, 2022, the Board of Directors, as recommended by its Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee, decided to appoint Mr. Jacques Stern as an observer with a view to his appointment as a director following the General Meeting on April 21, 2022.

Mr. Jacques Stern, 57 years old, has nearly 30 years of experience in large international companies.

He began his career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1988 and then joined the Accor group in 1992, where he held various management positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Between 2010 and 2015, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

He has been President & CEO of Global Blue since 2015.

Mr. Jacques Stern will bring to the Board of Directors his expertise in finance and his experience in digital transformation and governance of listed companies.

This appointment will be subject to ratification by the General Meeting on April 21, 2022.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end- 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tél: + 33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tél: + 33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tél : + 33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tél. : + 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

gecina.fr - suivez-nous sur twitter @gecina

Dans le but de sécuriser sa communication, Gecina certifie ses documents avec Wiztrust. Vous pouvez en vérifier l'authenticité sur le site wiztrust.com

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
