Gecina : Communique AMF CP. CP22875615

Final Terms dated 9 December 2022
GECINA
Issue of €100,000,000 0.875 per cent. Green Notes due 25 January 2033, to be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single series with the existing €500,000,000 0.875 per cent. Green Notes due 25 January 2033 issued on 25 January 2022
under the €8,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No.: 21
Tranche No.: 2
Issue Price: 76.150 per cent.
HSBC
As Lead Manager
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") which are the 2021 Terms and Conditions (as defined in section "Documents incorporated by reference") incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus (as defined below). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below) and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 17 June 2022 which received approval number 22-226 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in France on 17 June 2022 and the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 24 October 2022 which received approval number 22-422 from the AMF on 24 October 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (together, the "Base Prospectus"), including the Conditions which are incorporated by reference therein. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (including any supplement hereto) is available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and (b) the Issuer (www.gecina.fr).
1
Issuer:
Gecina
2
(i) Series Number:
21
(ii) Tranche Number:
2
(iii)Date on which the Notes will be assimilated
The Notes will be assimilated (assimilables) and
(assimilables) and form a single Series:
form a single Series with the existing €500,000,000
0.875 per cent. Green Notes due 25 January 2033
issued on 25 January 2022 (the "Existing Notes") as
from the date of assimilation which is expected to be
on or about forty (40) days after the Issue Date.
3
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro (€)
4
Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:
(i) Series:
€600,000,000
(ii) Tranche:
€100,000,000
5
Issue Price:
76.150 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
of the Tranche plus an aggregate amount of
€771,917.81 corresponding to the interest accrued
from and including the Interest Commencement
Date to but excluding the Issue Date.
6
Specified Denomination(s):
€100,000
7
(i) Issue Date:
13 December 2022
(ii) Interest Commencement Date:
25 January 2022
8
Maturity Date:
25 January 2033
9
Interest Basis:
0.875 per cent Fixed Rate
(further particulars specified below)
10
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the
Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal
amount
11
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
12
Put/Call Options:
Make-Whole Redemption
Residual Maturity Call Option
Restructuring Put Option
Clean-up Call Option
(further particulars specified below in items 21/22/23 and 24)
13
(i) Status of the Notes:
Unsubordinated Notes
Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:
Resolutions of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'Administration) of the Issuer dated 17 February 2022 and decision of Mr. Beñat Ortega, Directeur Général of the Issuer dated 7 December 2022
14
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
15
Fixed Rate Note Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Rate of Interest:
0.875 per cent. per annum payable annually in
arrears
(ii)
Interest Payment Dates:
25 January in each year starting on 25 January 2023
and ending on the Maturity Date, not adjusted
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount:
€875 per Note of €100,000 Specified Denomination
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual-ICMA
(vi)
Determination Date:
25 January in each year
16
Floating Rate Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
17
Inverse Floating Rate Notes Provisions:
Not Applicable
18
Zero Coupon Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
19
Call Option:
Not Applicable
20
Put Option:
Not Applicable
21
Make-Whole Redemption:
Applicable
(Condition 6(d))
(i)
Notice period:
As per Condition 6(d)
(ii)
Reference Security:
The French government bond (obligations
assimilables du Trésor - OAT), 0.000 per cent. due
25 November 2031 (ISIN: FR0014002WK3)
(iii)
Reference Dealers:
As per Condition 6(d)
(iv)
Similar Security:
Determined by the Calculation Agent as per
Condition 6(d)
(v)
Redemption Margin:
0.15 per cent. per annum
22
Residual Maturity Call Option:
Applicable
(Condition 6(e))
(i)
Residual Maturity Call Option Date:
25 October 2032
(ii)
Notice period:
As per Condition 6(e)
23
Restructuring Put Option:
Applicable
24
Clean-up Call Option:
Applicable
(Condition 6(j))
(i) Minimum Percentage:
75 per cent.
25
Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
€100,000 per Note of €100,000 Specified
Denomination
26
Early Redemption Amount:
(i)
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each
€100,000 per Note of €100,000 Specified
Note payable on redemption for
Denomination
taxation reasons (Condition 6(i)), for
illegality (Condition 6(m)) or on event
of default (Condition 9):
Redemption for taxation reasons Yes permitted on days other than Interest payment Dates (Condition 6(i)):
(iii)
Unmatured Coupons to become void
Not Applicable
upon early redemption (Materialised
Notes only (Condition 7(f))):
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
27
Form of Notes:
Dematerialised Notes
(i)
Form of Dematerialised Notes:
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)
(ii)
Registration Agent:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Temporary Global Certificate:
Not Applicable
28
Financial Centre(s) for the purpose of
Condition 7(h):
TARGET 2
